TOBY TWP. – Two area men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting two others outside of a Rimersburg bar in the early morning hours of March 5.
Toby Allan Weckerly, 27, of Sligo, and Jeremy Calvin Mechling, 41, of Parker, were charged with simple assault and harassment.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Weckerly and Mechling allegedly assaulted Andrew Wiant and Toby Best outside of Savelli’s Tavern, located along Huey Road in Toby Township.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the station at approximately 3:55 a.m. to speak with Wiant and Best about the alleged assault. The men explained that they were leaving the bar when they were “jumped” by Weckerly and Mechling in the parking lot.
Mechling allegedly struck one of the victims in the head and he fell to the ground. While he was on the ground, Weckerly allegedly kicked the victim several times in the head and face.
The victim reportedly told police that he believed he was concussed and may have blacked out as a result of Mechling and Weckerly’s attack. Police said that several cuts and a large bruise were observed on the victim’s head and face.
Police said the other victim corroborated his friend’s account, explaining that Mechling had struck him in the head from behind and then attacked his friend when he attempted to step in and help.
Mechling allegedly struck the first victim several times in the head, possibly breaking his jaw and causing severe pain and bodily injury.
A known witness confirmed that Weckerly and Mechling were responsible for the attacks, reports state. The witness also said that Mechling hit the one victim and then moved to the other victim when he tried to intervene.
Charges against Weckerly and Mechling were filed March 20 by Trooper Michael Stutsman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.