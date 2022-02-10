SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council and Authority worked to move forward Tuesday night following the sudden death of veteran council member Chuck Marsh, with the appointments of new council members and the hiring of an assistant maintenance worker.
Two new council members were appointed Tuesday night; however, Wayne Meier and Susan Risher cannot officially assume duties until they are sworn in. Mayor Jeremy Shumaker was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, but will give the oath of office to the new appointees before the next meeting.
Meier previously served on the council and Risher is a corrections officer at the Clarion County Jail.
One vacancy remains on the seven-member board.
Eric Wensel, an on-call maintenance employee with Piney Township, applied for the vacant position in Sligo and was hired at $14 per hour pending any required clearances and a 90-day probationary period. Like soon-to-retire borough maintenance supervisor Ed Myers and borough secretary Janey Corle, Wensel works for both the borough and the authority, which are technically two separate entities.
Discussions Tuesday night also touched on a recently-held community meeting in Sligo, in which council members explained to residents the challenges facing the community, including the status of Sligo’s sewage treatment plant and the need for a licensed supervisor with the pending retirement of Myers. Also discussed were the viability of the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo, and the three vacancies on the borough council.
Officials said the meeting led several people to volunteer to help, especially at the pool park.
Council president Sherry Laughlin said she would like to see options presented regarding the operation of the sewage treatment plant. Myers is the only state licensed operator in Sligo and he plans to retire at the end of the year.
“We’re looking for options to put on the table because maybe some of us don’t want to sell it,” Laughlin said. “Some of us want to try to keep it going, and if it takes this guy here from a local community, I’d rather pay them a certain amount of money than maybe a bigger corporate company.”
One option is a possible sale of the system, and Pennsylvania American Water and Aqua Water Company of Pennsylvania have been contacted to see if there is any interest in purchasing Sligo’s system.
Another option is to contract with a company, such as CMW Environmental, that provides the services. Myers conducted a walk-through of the sewer plant with the company and it offered a cost estimate for day-to-day operations. Increased costs of such a service will be a consideration.
Another option is sharing a licensed operator with another community, officials said, and still another option is to have a borough employee become licensed to operate the system.
As for the pool park, officials said it looks like it will be open this year.
“We’ve got the ball rolling on volunteer help for the pool thanks to the community meeting we had last week,” said Laughlin.
She said that Wessex Performance of Sligo reached out to donate a 60-inch, zero-turn mower for the park, and that Dean Greenawalt volunteered to mow the park this summer. Greg Clary also offered to help with the mowing.
Also, Sligo resident Mark Dell and Union chemistry teacher Nicole Claypoole have both offered to take the course needed to obtain a license to operate the pool’s chemical systems.
“That will give us two people down there,” Laughlin said. “So if one’s on vacation, the other one can take over.”
Laughlin said that the Sligo Presbyterian Church has offered to set up a GoFundMe page to seek donations for the pool park, and that Grace Community Church in Curllsville may provide assistance as well. Laughlin said that Charles Boozer of Grace Community Church was at the town meeting, and has said the church could donate to the cause if efforts are made to correct some of the behaviors of pool patrons this summer.
Laughlin said that after work the past couple of years proved fruitless, it looks like the pool park will once again fill in the small kiddy pool which has not been in regular operation for years. And she said other work is on the radar.
“There are other long-term issues such as deteriorating concrete in some areas of the pool, possible leaks and other problems that will necessitate seeking some grant support for a more substantial plan for needed repairs in future years,” she said.
Laughlin also noted that the Clarion County Commissioners’ office will contact the county’s grant writer at Delta Development to see what is available for repairs and improvements.
She also said that additional volunteers are needed to help at the park this year, and that any residents or businesses are welcome to provide support for the park. She said that repairs are needed to some of the park’s pavilions and one idea is to seek sponsors who can “adopt” a pavilion for repairs.
Also at the meeting, the council relayed good news that Sligo received word from the Eccles Foundation that an additional $20,272 has been awarded to the town’s footbridge replacement project, bringing the total support from Eccles to $70,000.
At the Sligo Authority meeting, Jeff Elder was elected as chairman of the board, replacing Chuck Marsh who previously held the seat. Board members present for the authority meeting included Elder, Don Lawrence and Kerry Graham.