PAINT TWP. – Two area residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 22 along Paint Boulevard (Route 66), just south of Doe Run Road, in Paint Township.

Clarion State Police said Carrie A. Hunt, 54, of Clarion, and Gilbert E. Slaugenhaupt, 73, of Shippenville, suffered fatal injuries after their vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle that had crossed into their lane.

