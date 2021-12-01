CLARION – Downtown Clarion will play host to the Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade and the arrival of Santa Claus starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The event is hosted by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, and sponsored by BHS Clarion.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and travel west on Main Street to the courthouse parking lot. Units will then disembark and head for the gazebo. Santa will make his way to the gazebo to visit with the children. There will also be cookies and milk for everyone. Cookies are being donated by McDonald’s, Subway and Wendy’s; milk is being donated by Schneider’s Dairy.
As of last week, there were 30 units registered for the parade, making it the largest Christmas parade Clarion has seen in more than a decade.
Units will include: BHS –Clarion Hospital; C93 Radio; Clarion County Economic Development Corporation; Clarion “Cool Kats”; Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board President Kim Titley; Clarion Area High School Band; Clarion Blueprint Committee; Clarion Borough Council; Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1; Clarion Singers; Clarion University Eaglettes Dance Team; Clarion Venango Dairy Princess; Clarion Volleyball Team State Champions; Clarion-Limestone Marching Band; Delta Zeta; Destination Downtown Clarion; H&R Block; Husted’s Plumbing & Heating and Crafty Creations by Ruthie; Jefferson County Head Start/CL-Clarion 2 Classroom; Pine Creek K9 Search Unit; Piney Rail Riders ATV/UTV Club; Small Business Development Center; SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Auxiliary 2145; Strattanville Fire Department; United States Postal Service of Clarion; and Zeta Tau Alpha.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. To register, stop by the Clarion Area Chamber at 650 Main Street or call (814) 226-9161.
For more information, email tracy@clarionpa.com.