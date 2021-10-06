RIMERSBURG – As many other schools in the area have had to do this school year, Union High School sent students home on Friday and went to remote learning this week due to COVID-19 issues.
Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said yesterday (Tuesday) that school officials were informed on Friday of a positive case of COVID-19 which affected several staff members at the high school.
“Since we had to quarantine those staff members early in the morning, we were not able to facilitate some of our essential operations and therefore had to send students home early,” Kimmel said.
At the time of the announcement Friday morning, the high school told parents that students would be remote Monday through Wednesday this week, with the district evaluating the situation to see if students could return this Thursday, Oct. 7.
“In projecting forward to a date of possible return due to testing timelines, if no one else tests positive, they could return on Thursday and we could be operational; however, if we have additional positive cases, we may need to continue on remote learning at UHS until Monday, Oct. 11,” Kimmel said. “Given that we have a short week and no school on Friday, it is likely that we will decide to continue remote education through Thursday and reset for in-person education at UHS on Monday.”
After making those comments, Union announced Tuesday afternoon that it would remain remote on Thursday, Oct. 7. With Friday being a day off from school for Autumn Leaf Festival, the district said it expects to reopen the high school on Monday, Oct. 11.
Kimmel said that the recent events came after the past few weeks during which the area has been hit hard by COVID cases, and Union schools have seen multiple quarantines of students, along with limited staff.
“Within the guidelines for quarantines, students who are wearing masks must quarantine if within three feet for a sustained period of 15 minutes or longer,” he explained. “This generally does not happen in the classroom setting, but rather in areas where masking is not mandated such as the cafeteria. Also, although masked on buses, we have high numbers of students riding which does put students within the three feet of distance. As for staff and adults, the three-foot rule does not apply, so all adults who are unvaccinated must quarantine if within six feet of a person who tests positive.”