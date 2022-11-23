RIMERSBURG – The partnerships between the Union and A-C Valley school districts continue to grow, with the latest cooperative efforts centering around the marching bands, as well as new junior high baseball and softball programs.
At their Nov. 17 meeting, Union School Board members approved an agreement with A-C Valley School District for the coordination of the marching bands that will start with next year’s band camp and football season and continue through June 2026.
Following the meeting, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that rather than having each marching band perform separate half-time shows at football games, the two bands will work together on one show.
The agreement includes “combined band camp and all scheduled practices at agreed upon locations and times, attendance at marching band events, and joint meetings of band officers/directors,” he said.
“The bands will perform a combined rendition of the national anthem and all pre-game activities will be conducted together at home football contests,” Kimmel explained, noting that both bands will lead the home crowd in the alma maters from each school. “The half-time show will also be performed by the combined band.”
Kimmel said that the agreement calls for Union to provide the band director, with A-C Valley providing “for student supervision of ACV band students.”
He also said that if there is a band front, it will be open to participation from students from both schools.
“The current arrangement will still be for each band to wear their current uniform,” Kimmel said. “If there is a decision to move to a combined uniform in the future, this would be done by mutual agreement.”
In addition to the band agreement, the Union board also last week approved creating junior high baseball and softball programs, and agreements with A-C Valley to work together in those new programs for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
“Union School District will host both programs,” Kimmel said, noting that practices and games will be split between the schools, much like the football co-op with A-C Valley.
“The target currently for the schedule is to have approximately 8-9 contests, depending on the availability of opponents,” Kimmel said, adding that the junior high season will run concurrent with the varsity season.
“If approved by ACV, we will be the first district in our local area to host a junior high softball team, so we are waiting for other districts to also form teams to allow us to field a schedule for this team as well,” he said.
New PA System
At Sligo Elementary
School board members also agreed last week to move forward with replacing the old public address system at Sligo Elementary School.
A $38,934 agreement was approved with Horizon Information Services for the purchase and installation of the new system.
Kimmel said the current PA system at Sligo “is outdated, does not operate with clarity of sound, and does not integrate with some safety features that we do have with the system at the high school.”
“This has been a discussion item for our board and district since I started here in 2019,” he added. “As components fail within the system, there is difficulty with finding replacement parts due to the system’s age.”
With the new system, Kimmel said it will be able to integrate with the school’s door alarms, to notify staff that a door is open.
“The system also has panic buttons which can initiate drills and lockdown procedures,” he said, noting that the need to update the current system was identified through the district’s Risk and Vulnerability Assessment.
Union has applied for a grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Deliquency (PCCD), but has not yet received word on the application.
“If we do not receive the grant, we will need to spend funds from our general fund,” Kimmel said. “We plan to have the system replaced in the summer of 2023, which allows for workers to complete the project during normal working hours rather than off hours and days. This brings down the cost by 10 to 12 percent and allows for the work to be completed without interrupting classrooms and instruction.”
Other Business
• The board appointed Katie Hibbard as a homebound instructor at a rate of $30 per hour, not to exceed five hours per week.
• Cindy Culp was hired as the first assistant play/musical director at a salary of $1,395, while Emily Ellenberger was approved as second assistant director at a salary of $500.
• Nick Rimer was hired as yearbook advisor at a salary of $1,250.
• The board approved the resonation of educational aide Kaley Simpson effective Dec. 2.
• The following sports program volunteers were approved: Amanda Bliss, swim coach; Matt Corle, youth sports clinic; and Lucas Bowser, junior high boys basketball.