RIMERSBURG – The Union School Board last week unanimously approved the district’s calendar for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
The school year will begin for students on Aug. 23 and continue through May 24.
Teacher inservice days are planned for Aug. 16, 17 and 22 before the school year begins, and on May 28 after the year ends for students.
In September, an Act 80 Day will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, and schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Schools will also close Friday, Oct. 6 for the Autumn Leaf Festival.
An afternoon Act 80 Day is planned for Nov. 10. Students will be dismissed early on Nov. 22 leading into the Thanksgiving Break, which continues through Monday, Nov. 27.
In December, students will be dismissed early on Friday, Dec. 22 for the Winter Break, which runs from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, 2024.
An Act 80 Day is planned for Jan. 15, 2024, and schools will be closed Feb. 16. An Act 80 Day will be held on Feb. 19.
Spring Break will run from March 8-11, 2024, and schools will be closed March 29 through April 1 for Easter.
Snow makeup days are scheduled for March 28 and April 19.
An afternoon Act 80 Day is set for April 26.