RIMERSBURG – Union High School has announced that Neil C. Scott, a 2009 graduate of UHS, will be this year’s commencement speaker.
After graduating from Union, Scott attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, graduating summa cum laude. While at Pitt, Scott majored in finance and minored in economics. He graduated as the highest-ranking finance student, earning a 4.0 in his major. He also received awards for being in the top 2 percent of all Pitt students based on undergraduate GPA.
Upon graduation, Scott worked at PNC Bank’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh. There, he focused on risk management, specializing in corporate compliance, enterprise risk and regulatory reform.
Following two years at PNC Bank, Scott attended the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he earned his juris doctorate, graduating cum laude in 2017. While at Ohio State, he was on law review and served as Notes Editor for the Ohio State Law Journal. He also served as a summer law clerk to Federal District Court Judge Jack Zouhary and interned at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Since graduating from law school, Scott has worked as an associate attorney at Jones Day, one of the largest international law firms in the world. He spent the first six years of his career in New York City and recently transferred to Pittsburgh. At Jones Day, Scott’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, business torts and cross-border disputes. His representations include numerous Fortune 500 companies, including financial institutions, industrial manufacturers and telecommunications companies. He also counsels clients in connection with regulatory investigations brought by the SEC and has experience conducting internal investigations.
Scott currently lives in Pittsburgh along with his wife, Kristine, who is a nurse practitioner, and their two children, Conner and William. He is the son of Ray and Susan Scott of Rimersburg.
Union High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26, in the high school gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.