RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials dug deeper into the details of a proposed $6.2 million school building improvement project last week, but divisions among school board members continued to persist regarding the project’s scope and cost.
After failing to reach a consensus at the board’s October meeting, and with deadlines nearing for the project to be able to proceed once the school year ends, school board members met again last week to look more into the project, and how Union can pay for it.
At issue is a $6,214,211 project that has been proposed by the McClure Company, which looks to make upgrades to both Union High School and Sligo Elementary School, with a particular eye toward energy cost savings for the district.
Board members ruled out a more expensive $10.5 million project, that would have included more upgrades at the high school. The current proposal focuses mostly on the aging elementary school, with only the most pressing improvements at the high school included.
“Do we proceed, or do we just delay?” board president Brenda Brinker ultimately asked her fellow board members after a lengthy review of each item in the proposal, and details provided by representatives of McClure.
Last Thursday’s work session went line by line on the project proposal, with Brinker asking each member whether they were in favor of including that item. The goal was to get a consensus on what to include in the project so that McClure could present a final proposal for the board’s consideration at its November meeting.
Officials have said that in order to have the project ready to go as soon as school ends next spring, a formal decision from the school board is needed in November or December.
While the board members said they were in favor of most items on the list, the one main sticking point involves a revamp of the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system at Sligo Elementary. The $2,213,579 project would replace the old 1960s-era heating systems with heat pump systems in each room, that would also provide cooling.
Board members Brade Guntrum, Shelly Atzeni and Jeff Shirey said they would not be in favor of the extra costs related to the cooling. Brinker and board members Adam Vogle, Tressa Smith and John Creese said they were in favor. Member Steve Wiencek said he did not have enough details to make a decision yet, and member Jeff Kriebel was absent.
Eric Petrazio, account representative for McClure, explained that the heat pump system, by its nature, includes cooling. If the district opted to cut out the cooling to save about $250,000, he said his company would then recommend not upgrading the heating system at Sligo at this time, because it would basically be just an updated version of the current system, with minimal energy savings. And if the heating system is not upgraded, other projects on the list could also be cut since they are interrelated.
“I’m in favor of it,” Brinker said, noting that the area is experiencing more and more hot days during the school year, making it hard for students and staff to function. “We know what it’s like in those buildings on hot days. It’s very uncomfortable. I just think it’s best to do it now. It’s well worth the money.”
“I don’t believe we need it,” Guntrum countered, adding that students have been using the building for 60 years without cooling.
McClure estimates that with the updated HVAC system at Sligo, the district would save $755,366 in energy costs over the next 20 years, even with the cooling.
“If we kick the can down the road, it’s only going to cost us more,” Brinker said.
Other board members questioned whether any improvements should proceed, questioning if the district would even be around in the future due to funding and declining enrollment.
“Is our district going to be here in five years?” Atzeni asked, pointing to a growing number of parents choosing to enroll their students in cyber schools.
The McClure representatives said the new HVAC system was about much more than heating and cooling, but about controlling humidity in the classrooms which cuts down on mold and diseases.
“There are educational benefits,” they said. “It’s not just comfort.”
Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the district has a financing plan in place that would not only fund the entire $6.2 million project, but would put money back into the district’s fund balance over the years. He said that with the energy operational savings, along with pandemic relief funding, the district should be able to pay for the project and put $377,000 into its reserve funds by 2038.
Members asked McClure how confident they felt in the energy savings. Petrazio said that he felt very confident in the estimates, and said he would even suspect that the district would save more than projected.
With no objections from those at the work session, Brinker asked the McClure representatives to provide a final contract for the board to review at its work session next week, before officially voting on the matter at its Nov. 18 meeting.