RIMERSBURG – The Union Middle School Band and the Union Senior High School Concert Band will perform on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. in the Union High School gymnasium.
The concert bands will perform a full concert and recognize the following graduating concert band seniors: Holly Murray, flute; Claire DiGiammarino, horn; Isaac Best, horn; Cole Davis, tenor saxophone; Katie Gezik, trombone; Grace Kindel, percussion; and Lashara Earley, percussion.
The bands are under the direction of Lisa E. Hummel.
Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.