RIMERSBURG – Union’s sixth grade band, the seventh and eighth grade band and the senior high concert band will perform on Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Union High School.
The concert bands will perform a full concert and recognize the graduating concert band seniors:
- Alayna Ford — Tuba.
- Hannah Janis — Percussion.
- Dominika Logue — Percussion.
- Zakk Walters — Percussion.
The bands are under the direction of Lisa E. Hummel, currently in her 30th year with Union School District.
Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.