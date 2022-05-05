RIMERSBURG – Union’s sixth grade band, the seventh and eighth grade band and the senior high concert band will perform on Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Union High School.

The concert bands will perform a full concert and recognize the graduating concert band seniors:

  • Alayna Ford — Tuba.
  • Hannah Janis — Percussion.
  • Dominika Logue — Percussion.
  • Zakk Walters — Percussion.

The bands are under the direction of Lisa E. Hummel, currently in her 30th year with Union School District.

Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos