RIMERSBURG – Union High School basketball players and parents turned out in force last week as the district’s school board examined cooperative proposals with A-C Valley for the remaining sports that aren’t already merged.
The special parent meeting was held at the outset of the board’s regular work session on March 9, with board president John Creese cautioning the crowd that the district was in no way ready to vote on the matter this month, and possibly not in April either.
“When we talk about sports, it’s very emotional, very passionate,” Creese said, noting that there would be more open meetings before any decision is made. He also emphasized that Union is only looking into the basketball and volleyball cooperative agreements at the request of A-C Valley.
Union athletic director Scott Kindel gave a Power-Point presentation that showed the results of student surveys regarding next year’s boys and girls basketball programs, and volleyball.
He also said that while other co-ops with A-C Valley have worked well, he understood that basketball “is a completely different beast” with teams of five starters versus much larger numbers for a sport like football.
According to the survey, Kindel said the district projects that Union would have 29 total boys signed up for basketball next year in grades 7-12, with 13 boys playing varsity. Those numbers would drop to 17 total and six for varsity if the schools combined teams.
For girls basketball, the survey showed 19 girls in grades 7-12, with six for varsity. If the schools co-op, five girls said they would play varsity, and 16 in grades 7-12 said they would still play.
And for volleyball, which has traditionally seen higher numbers, a total of 45 girls in grades 7-12 said they planned to play next year, including 19 in grades 10-12. That number plunged to 23 girls overall if the schools merge teams.
Kindel said that Union was approached by A-C Valley last fall about merging basketball teams prior to this year’s season. Deciding there wasn’t enough time to make that happen, Kindel said Union agreed to look into the matter for future years.
Coming off a season that saw the boys basketball team finish second in District 9, and win its first state playoff game since 1974, players and parents questioned the board why it would even consider merging teams now.
“If the numbers are there in the sports, why would we even consider merging?” parent Tonya Fleming asked. “Especially on the boys’ side of the program.”
“No one is pushing anything through,” Kindel said, noting that the district wanted to take it slow and get opinions from students and parents.
Union player Trey Fleming asked if the proposed combined team would operate with try-outs, based on the numbers.
Kindel said that Union has had a strict policy of not cutting any interested students from taking part in sports.
“We want as many kids to play as possible,” he said.
Parent Tricia Hepler asked if the district was able to co-op for girls basketball, but not for boys. Kindel said that was a possibility.
With numbers for the girls basketball team down, parent Lacy Smith asked if the district has worked to encourage more girls to take part.
“We’ve tried,” Kindel said, noting that numbers appear to be down league-wide. “It’s an everywhere issue.”
Smith also noted that with the co-ops, students are getting home later from practices each night.
For boys’ basketball, the larger numbers could prove tricky for a merged team. Kindel said that one idea to help make it work would be to add a ninth grade team to the varsity and junior varsity teams so that more kids had a chance to play. He said that coaches have told him that the ideal number of players for varsity is 13-15.
In the approximately half-hour parent meeting, parents and players questioned the timing of the proposal, especially with Union’s success in boys basketball this year.
“I feel that a co-op would take away a championship run,” player Zander Laughlin told the board, noting that he and his teammates have been playing together for years, and that merging teams would “break up the chemistry.”
Tonya Fleming also noted that the boys have played together since they were in elementary school, and said that while the team will lose two seniors this year, it will gain five players who will move up next season.
“It’s a very strong team,” she said. “If we merge, is it just because you want a banner on the wall? Are they doing it for the banner, or are they doing it for the kids?”
Moving into the board’s regular work session business, Creese told those at the meeting that “there’s going to be a lot more conversation.”