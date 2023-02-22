RIMERSBURG – After making changes to the district’s administration a year ago following the resignation of its high school principal, Union School District officials find themselves in a similar situation this year, as the current principal prepares for retirement this summer.
At their meeting last week, Union School Board members accepted the resignation from Dr. Elena Steidinger, for the purpose of retirement, from her positions as high school principal and special education director.
Board president John Creese thanked Steidinger for her service. In addition to this year as high school principal, Steidinger has served the past three school years as special education director.
She was moved into the principal position before the start of the current school year, holding both titles in an interim basis due to the lack of candidates for the principal job. She will continue at Union until June 2.
Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said he’s hopeful that with more time this year to search, the district will be able to find someone for both positions.
“When planning for the 2022-2023 school year, we were late in advertising for a replacement for Kris Glosser who moved into our vacant psychologist position,” Kimmel said. “As most people in education can see, there is a shortage of psychologists, and we are lucky to have Ms. Glosser in this capacity.
“Advertising late as compared to other districts put us in a position of receiving few applications for the high school principal position last year,” he added. “Therefore, the district sought to fill the position in-house by dividing duties and also implementing the use of a dean of students temporarily. This was to give us adequate time to search for people to fill the role of high school principal.”
Kimmel said that schools generally start searching for new hires around this time of year, and he feels Union can get a jump on the process.
“I am optimistic that we will find quality candidates for both positions, and we are hoping to find people who want to make a career at Union,” he said.
Steidinger’s resignation wasn’t the only one approved at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting, as school board member Brenda Brinker also stepped down from her position.
Brinker had served as board president until December, when Crease was elected to the position by the board.
Kimmel said that while Brinker did not give a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter, the district thanked her for her years of service.
While the vacant position will be on the ballot this year, Kimmel said the board hopes to fill the seat until November’s election.
He said that anyone interested in filling the vacant seat may contact Kristen Smith in Union’s Central Office for details on how to apply. Applications should be received by the district by March 10, so that the applications can be reviewed, and interviews can be scheduled for the board’s March 16 meeting.
Union Signs
New Support
Staff Contract
With the current contract for Union’s support personnel ending in June, board members last week approved a new five-year agreement with the union.
The new contract will begin July 1 and continue through June 2028.
“It is exciting to have a new contract with the support union which covers the next five years,” Kimmel said, noting that a team of board members and union representatives met several times “and truly worked collaboratively to come to a positive agreement which was beneficial for both the union and the district.”
“The contract is largely unchanged from past contracts, with the only significant change being in salaries,” Kimmel said.
The contract includes a declining raise scale over the five-year period to reflect increases of 4 percent, 3.5 percent, 3 percent, 2.5 percent and 2 percent respectively over the five years.
There are approximately 40 staff members in the support personnel union.
Other Business
• School police officer Alan Carmichael presented the board with information about the proposed purchase of ballistic shields that could be used if a shooter infiltrated the school.
He said that the district will apply for a state grant to fund the purchase of two shields, one for each school building. The shields cost $4,000 to $5,000 each.
• In his elementary principal’s report, Tom Minick said that kindergarten parents were surveyed about their students taking part in a swim lesson program at the Clarion YMCA next year.
Noting that Redbank Valley and Clarion Area students currently take part in swimming lessons at the YMCA, Minick said that all 24 of the Union parents who completed the surveys said they would be in favor of starting a program at Union.
He said he would further investigate the matter.
• The board approved a new pay scale for athletic positions, with Kimmel noting that the current pay rates had not been updated in a number of years.
“The new pay scale standardizes pay rates for head coaches and assistant coaches depending on varsity vs. junior high, and also programs hosted by Union vs. hosted by a partnering school,” Kimmel said after the meeting.
• Samantha Leisure was hired as a long-term substitute teacher effective March 13 through the end of the school year.
• Dr. Wilson of Penn Highlands was appointed to conduct school physicals in 2023-2024 at the rate of $15 per exam.
• The following music program contracts were approved: Lisa Hummel, band director, $5,260; Rob Heichel, first assistant band director, $2,206; John Zanot, second assistant band director, $1,340; and David Gibson, choir director, $2,165.
• The board authorized the purchase of new football helmets and shoulder pads from Riddell All American Sports, at a cost of $8,619.
• The following athletic contracts were approved: Scott Kindel, athletic director, $5,375; Ange Salvo, assistant athletic director, $2,680; Courtney Gross, varsity volleyball coach, $2,660; and Megan Renfrew, assistant varsity volleyball coach, $1,950.