RIMERSBURG – While this week’s start of school brought a number of new faces into Sligo Elementary School, a new face that made a big impact on students last year wasn’t your typical youngster’s face.
But not only did Chloe, a Labrador retriever trained as a therapy dog, make a big impact on Sligo’s students, the students and school staff also made a big impact on Chloe’s owner, Dan Fascenmeyer.
“I don’t know if you know how wonderful your elementary staff is,” Fascenmeyer told members of the Union School Board at the meeting on Aug. 17.
He said that he and Chloe have been to a lot of schools and conducted a lot of programs, but his regular visits to Sligo Elementary stood out above all the others. He said everyone at Sligo was so accepting of him and Chloe, and the staff was very professional.
Fascenmeyer went on to tell the board about what it is that he and Chloe do in the schools, which centers around building self-esteem and teaching the importance of kindness.
Reluctance to even say the word “suicide,” Fascenmeyer said that it has become the second leading cause of death for those ages 10-18. And while the “S” word is never mentioned during school programs, he explained that it’s all about trying to prevent that from happening to the students as they get older.
“Something needs to happen,” he said. “We can’t have our young people doing that.”
With Chloe and the programs at the school, Fascenmeyer said that they’re “trying to help the kids feel better about themselves.”
And while he noted that there are serious problems everywhere these days with children and mental health issues, “your kids are pretty good.”
He explained that Chloe is highly trained and has the personality needed to reach kids and help them feel better.
“This dog is the sweetest animal,” he said. “We use the dog as an example of kindness.”
And while other students and even adults can be judgmental about certain students, Chloe doesn’t work that way.
“She doesn’t care who you are,” he said.
Fascenmeyer said he got into working with students because he feels people need to take action, not just talk and complain.
“It’s real easy to complain. We have a society of complainers,” he said.
Instead, he said the mission is all about kindness, responsibility and respect.
“We’re here to help them be better people,” he said, asking the board and Union administration if there was more he could do to help students.
Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the district was looking into utilizing Chloe in the life skills classes at Union High School and possibly as an incentive for students with behavioral issues. He also said he would look into bringing Fascenmeyer and Chloe to an upcoming teacher inservice day at Union.
“You’re committed to the whole child,” Fascenmeyer said of Union and its staff. “Union has embraced us like no school ever has.”
Other Business
• Due to the lack of motions, the board took no action on requests for pay increases for Union’s three marching band directors. The items listed on the meeting agenda that were not acted on included a $3,740 pay increase for the band director, a $3,794 increase for the first assistant band director and a $1,660 increase for the second assistant band director. No comments were made on the inaction.
• The school board approved $150 donations to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Rimersburg Hose Co. and Sligo Fire Dept.
• Members approved the resignation of educational aide Heather Marsh, effective Aug. 8. They also approved the hiring of two educational aides, Jenny Barger, effective Aug. 16, and Amanda Trunzo.
• Nick Rimer was appointed as yearbook advisor at a pay rate of $1,310.
• Kelli Kifer and Tonya Stewart was named mentor teachers for the school year at a salary of $500 each.
• The board formalized the plan developed at its work session earlier in the month in relation to student transportation to and from athletic practices at A-C Valley facilities. The plan states that bus service will be contracted if there are 16 or more students, while school-owned vans will be utilized for 15 or fewer students.
The following coaching appointments were approved: Tina Meeker, junior high cheerleading coach, $1,384; Amanda Myers, assistant junior high girls basketball coach, $1,350; and Jake Weaver, assistant varsity football coach, $2,100.