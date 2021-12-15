RIMERSBURG – Welcoming two new members to its fold, the Union School District Board of Education started off its new term last week by securing funding for its already-approved multi-million dollar school renovation project.
At the Dec. 9 reorganization meeting of the school board, newly elected members Lisa Norbert and Ken Walter were administered the oath of office, along with returning members Jeff Shirey and Adam Vogle. Recently re-elected member John Creese had already taken the oath of office on Dec. 3.
The nine-member board then unanimously re-elected Brenda Brinker as president, and elected Jeff Kriebel as vice president.
Following the reorganization meeting, school board members held their regular December meeting, during which $4 million in financing was secured for the district’s upcoming $6.2 million project that will include energy savings and other improvements at both Sligo Elementary School and Union High School.
But the decision on how to pay for the the bulk of the project was not an easy one, as the board was given two options: a fixed rate bank loan or a bond issue.
The district’s financial advisor and bond counsel outlined the pros and cons of each option, noting that the best proposal for a bank loan came from Webster Bank at a rate of 2.39 percent.
They explained that if bond rates remained the same during the month-long process it would take to issue the bond, the district would save approximately $90,000 over the life of the bond or loan.
However, officials noted that bond rates have been trending upward, and that by the time the bond could be issued in a month or so, rates could be higher, wiping out any savings.
Advisors explained that the district could save around $5,700 per year by going with the bond; however, they emphasized the safety of locking in the bank rate now rather than rolling the dice on rising bond or loan rates.
After a lengthy discussion, the school board unanimously agreed to move forward with the bank loan option.
Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel also noted that the construction kickoff meeting for the project will be held Dec. 16. Work is expected to take place on the schools once the current school year ends.
Other Business
• During the reorganization meeting, the board set its regular meetings for the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the high school library, with the exception of May and June due to budget purposes, and in December. Meetings in those months will be held on May 12, June 9 and Dec. 8.
• The board appointed Adam Vogle as its liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and named John Creese and Ken Walter as the district’s representatives to the Clarion County Career Center board. Brenda Brinker was also named as the district’s Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 representative.
• After several months of debate regarding a request from M&C Real Estate for a lower property tax rate on the former Rimersburg Elementary School property, the school board voted against the reduction in taxes from $44,268 to $1,922. Officials said the decision was made at the advice of the district’s solicitor; however, they noted that the solicitor recommended a “better avenue” for the tax reduction that would not set a precedent for future requests from property owners. The board agreed to have its solicitor reach out to M&C to discus the options.
• Members agreed to hold any possible property tax increases for the 2022-2023 school year below the state approved index.
• The board approved the retirement of educational aide Cindy Carr effective Dec. 7, and voted to advertise the position.
• Dustin Kifer was approved as the fifth and sixth grade girls basketball coach at a salary of $200.