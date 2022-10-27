RIMERSBURG – A last minute play call from A-C Valley High School sports officials regarding a possible co-op of basketball programs with Union High School, prompted a lengthly discussion at Union’s school board meeting last week.
But in the end, Union officials opted not to try for a buzzer-beater to rush the co-op for this year’s soon-to-start basketball season.
“We’d have to move fast,” Union athletic director Scott Kindel told the school board at its Oct. 20 meeting, held at Sligo Elementary School.
Kindel explained that he had been approached by A-C Valley about the possibility of combining the basketball programs at both schools, much like Union and A-C have done with other sports programs in recent years. He said he was told A-C Valley was having trouble with finding basketball coaches this year.
However, with the season starting soon, he said that the entire process would need to be completed in around two weeks in order for it to be approved by the PIAA.
Kindel acknowledged that while Union’s girls junior high basketball numbers are down to around seven this year, the varsity numbers checked in at around 17 for Union girls and between 13 and 15 for Union boys.
“I don’t see where it would be a bad thing,” board member Ken Walter said of a potential co-op.
Board president Brenda Brinker said that just agreeing to meet with A-C Valley to discuss the proposal would not commit Union to a co-op.
Officials initially said they wanted to schedule a meeting with A-C Valley officials this week to see if the process could happen in time for this season.
Raising concerns about the matter, board member Shelly Atzeni said she felt that since Union has had similar numbers for basketball in past years, now would not be the time to co-op, which would only result in reduced playing time for some students.
“I want our students here at Union ... to get every opportunity to get on that floor,” she said, noting she would not support the plan unless it looked like Union could not field a team due to lack of interest.
She also raised questions regarding the cost of transportation, new uniforms and more related to a co-oped team.
Kindel emphasized that it was only brought to the board because of A-C Valley’s request, noting that Union coaches were also in favor of a cooperative program.
This week, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that rather than rush a new cooperative for this season, Union has decided to take more time to look at the matter to see if it would be the right move for Union in the future.
Other Business
• Kimmel said that with more access to online libraries, the district is looking into changes to the library at the high school. He said that the current book stack area in the library could be converted into two offices, while the remainder of the library could be reconfigured into more of a learning lab and technology setting.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ union related to a new program that offers monetary incentives to teachers who use fewer sick days.
“This is our effort to keep more teachers in the classroom,” Brinker said.
• In his report to the board, Kimmel once again noted how much the district is being charged for students to attend cyber schools. He said Union currently has 31 students enrolled in cyber education, costing Union more than $600,000 per year. He pointed to a recent study that shows that cyber schools in Pennsylvania charge far more than those in other states, and sometimes nearly twice the cost of what some states pay.
• The board approved the resignations of education aides Linda Lewis on Oct. 20 and Tina Meeker on Oct. 17.
• David Gibson was hired as the school’s play/musical director at a salary of $2,240, with Emily Ellenberger hired as assistant director at a salary of $800.
• Misty Graham was hired as an elementary homework helper at a pay of $30 per hour.
• Approval was given to a bump in pay for sports officials, raising the pay from $80 to $95 for varsity football, basketball and junior high basketball; from $70 to $85 for junior varsity football and varsity baseball; from $88 to $105 for volleyball; and from $107 to $115 for track.
• The following supplemental positions were approved: Cathy Walzak, softball manager, $2,160; Vaughn Norbert, baseball manager, $2,160; Anthony McGarvey, baseball coach, $1,450; Shanna Tharan, head track coach, $2,560; Amy Wilson, assistant junior high boys basketball coach, $1,200; and Tina Meeker, junior high cheerleading coach, $1,000.