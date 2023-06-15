RIMERSBURG – With the school year in the books, Union School District officials turned their attention last week to the new school year, which officially starts July 1.
Board members, at their June 8 meeting, adopted the 2023-2024 budget, which includes a 4 percent property tax increase.
Even with the extra money generated from the tax hike, officials noted that the district will need to dip into its reserves to balance the spending plan.
Board president John Creese said that while revenues are projected to total $13,204,912, the district’s expenses are coming in higher, at $13,971,427. He explained that $766,515 would be needed from Union’s fund balance to make up the difference.
Following the meeting, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that only minor changes were made to the budget after it was advertised in May, noting that the district’s business manager, Megan Hepler, was “able to find a few areas to cut some additional costs by a small margin, but nothing significant.”
During the meeting itself, Kimmel told the school board that Union was able to meet recently with its counterparts from A-C Valley School District regarding costs associated with the cooperative sports programs the schools have been a part of in recent years.
“Overall, a very good conversation,” Kimmel said of the meeting, which looked to break down the costs for the sports programs.
“Cooperative athletic expenses have been shared between Union and ACV in the past, but we never defined what costs were to be shared,” Kimmel explained later. “We met last week to review what costs were associated with our sports programs and collaboratively worked to decide which would be shared between districts, which were to be paid by the host district, and how we wanted to go about remitting the payment.”
He noted that it was helpful to have the business managers from each district take part in the meeting, “as they see all of the expenses, know the funding codes, etc.”
The cooperative costs include salaries and associated costs, trainer fees, officials, equipment and repairs, rental fees, travel and transportation to contests, supplies, gasoline, technology, dues and fees.
“Since we are transitioning to a system where the host district employs the coaches for the program, we needed to come up with a system of ensuring no coaches were affected negatively, so only new coaches will be hired by the host district and any returning coaches would continue employment by the district who employed them last,” Kimmel said. “At the end of the season, the host district will total all expenses for operating the program, subtract any ticket sales/revenue, and then split the cost in half.”
Kimmel told the school board that the districts will also start to look at cooperative purchasing to help save money as well.
“Everybody’s on the same page,” he said of the discussions.
In a related matter that wasn’t discussed at last week’s board meeting, but was shared by the district in a Facebook post, Kimmel explained how Union is keeping an eye on sports transportation expenses.
“The decision was made in March to provide transportation for all athletes for practices which occur at ACV,” he said, noting that “the expense was pretty significant, which prompted a review of our current practice.”
“Earlier in the month, we decided to eliminate district-provided transportation to non-mandatory summer practices and events. We had only provided this for one team in the past, which didn’t seem fair; but providing it to all teams is just too costly,” Kimmel said.
He went on to say that the district has purchased two new vans which should arrive soon, and that moving forward, coaches can provide transportation for athletes who do not have a ride to the summer events.
“Other students who do have transportation available will be expected to get themselves to the summer, non-mandatory events,” Kimmel said. “The board will continue to review this issue for fall mandatory practices, so that we have a clear procedure when we get into August.”
Other Business
• Although students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year, board members set the prices for additional meals at the schools: $2.95 for student breakfast; $3.30 for adult breakfast; $3.20 for student lunch; and $4.85 for adult lunch.
• Elementary principal Tom Minick was appointed as federal programs coordinator at a stipend of $3,000, and Brenda Greenawalt was appointed as federal programs liaison at a stipend of $5,000.
• Fran Culbertson was hired as a full-time custodian, effective July 1; and Miranda Stewart was hired as a part-time custodian. The board also approved the retirement of custodian Cathy White.
• The following were appointed as potential educational aides for the upcoming year: Penny Vereb, Heather Marsh, Angie Hawk, Erika Tennant, Anne Harbodin, Debra Rudiger, Tammy Craig, Amanda Myers and Carrie Whyte.
• A contract was approved with Lindsey Cookson who will serve as director of special education services. The contract runs from July 1 through June 30, 2026.
• Starting with the upcoming school year, the board approved giving high school credit to eighth grade students who take Algebra I.
• A contract with Pest Management was approved for the high school and elementary cafeterias. Officials noted that the new contract would save the district money from its previous contract with another company.
• Approval was given to purchase classroom furniture for Sligo Elementary School totaling $14,435.
• Members approved the resignation of Kolby Montgomery from positions of golf coach and junior high boys basketball coach.
• The board approved pay increases for the athletic director and assistant athletic director. The athletic director’s pay will increase $4,625, to total $10,000; while the assistant’s pay will increase $1,320, to total $4,000.
• The following supplemental contract were approved: Dan Reed, head varsity football coach, $3,000; Logan Pistorius, head junior high boys basketball coach, $1,350; Josh Meeker, head varsity girls basketball coach, $3,075; Kelli Kifer, head junior high girls basketball coach, $1,510; and Jason Johnston, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, $2,340.
• Members approved the varsity baseball trip to the ESPN Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. from March 16-23, 2024, at no cost to the district.