RIMERSBURG – Official practices for the fall sports season started earlier this week for area high schools, and a new policy is in place to help reign in the costs of getting Union student-athletes to practices at A-C Valley facilities.
“I don’t think it’s any big secret that this board has been faced with some pretty big financial situations,” Union School Board president John Creese told those gathered last week at a special athletic committee meeting held to gather input from parents about transportation issues.
Creese told the approximately 15 or so parents that Union continues to be hit hard by mandated cyber school costs — to the tune of around $600,000 per year — and that the district’s surplus account continues to shrink.
Over the past few years, he said Union has reduced staff and looked at other cost saving measures, at the same time as the district’s student population also continues to fall.
“Enrollment has shrunk; sports have expanded,” he said, noting that in order to save sports programs and to offer more to students, the district has entered into co-op programs with A-C Valley for most sports. But, he said, “It’s not cheap to provide transportation to and forth.”
In an effort to cut costs, the district proposed eliminating transportation to and from practices at A-C Valley, leaving it up to students and parents to find rides to practice.
“We need to partner with you,” Union athletic director Scott Kindel told the parents and grandparents in attendance.
He noted that this summer, football practice transportation to A-C Valley was funded by the football boosters, and not the school district.
In looking ahead to the new school year, Kindel said Union wanted to utilize its fleet of four vans, including two new vans that were recently delivered.
“Hopefully we can use this to alleviate some of our problems,” he said, adding that the vans will also be used for school field trips and other non-sports related travels.
And, he added, there may be times when there are vans available but not enough drivers.
He suggested that parents volunteer to get their proper clearances in order to be able to drive the vans if needed.
A question was raised from the audience about the liability parents would have if they drove the vans. Kindel said they would fall under Union’s insurance as an approved volunteer.
Parent Rene Wetzel questioned how athletes would be held accountable if no transportation is available and they are unable to find a ride to a mandatory practice.
Kindel said he would ask coaches to not hold that against the students, but he said he could not guarantee it would not impact playing time.
“We will tell our coaches you can’t penalize that kid,” Kindel said. “Can we guarantee that? No.”
“I think you guys are getting into some muddy waters,” Wetzel said.
Another woman at the meeting encouraged others to step up to carpool students to practices.
“As a community, we should try to join together,” she said.
School officials said that they looked into charging a pay-to-play fee for each student athlete, and asked the audience what they thought about such a fee.
While most in attendance said they would pay the fee, district officials said they had determined that even at $75 or $100 per student, it would not come close to balancing out the transportation costs.
Over a two week span this past March, Creese said the district racked up $11,811 in athletic transportation costs.
“That’s not going to address $11,000 in two weeks,” he said of a student fee.
At a school board work session immediately following the parent meeting, board members put forth a plan that would rely on the school vans when possible, but contract bus transportation if there would be 16 or more students that need transportation to practice.
“That’s what will be on the agenda,” Creese said, adding that the board will officially vote on the new policy at its Aug. 17 meeting.
‘We’re going to do everything we can to get the kids there,” Kindel said, noting that there may be times vans will not be available and parents will need to find transportation for their kids. He also said the shortage of bus drivers in the area could also complicate matters.