SLIGO – The first grade students in Nicole Coradi’s class at Union Elementary School have prepared recipes on “How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey” that they are eager to share with the public.
From the kitchen of Terran Pinson:
You will need the following ingredients: 20 lb turkey, a dash of oil, 10 cloves of garlic, 3 cups of basil, 2 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing, and ham. Dress the turkey with salt and pepper. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: chicken, noodles and ham.
From the kitchen of Anistyn Gallagher:
You will need the following ingredients: 10 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 5 cloves of garlic, 2 cups of basil, 10 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing, and gravy. Dress the turkey with butter. Cook the turkey for 10 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: mashed potatoes, corn and noodles.
From the kitchen of Greyson Whyte:
You will need the following ingredients: 50 lb turkey, A dash of seasoning, 15 cloves of garlic, 10 cups of basil, 5 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing, and apples. Dress the turkey with broth. Cook the turkey for 5 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: mayo, mashed potatoes and corn on the cob.
From the kitchen of Dean Young:
You will need the following ingredients: 10 lb turkey, a dash of salt, 2 cloves of garlic, 3 cups of basil, 1 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as fish, and crabs. Dress the turkey with water. Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: ranch, lettuce and cheese.
From the kitchen of Layla Lorenz:
You will need the following ingredients: 1 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 1 clove of garlic, 2 cups of basil, 1 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as bacon, and eggs. Dress the turkey with seasoning. Cook the turkey for 5 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: bacon, eggs and sausage.
From the kitchen of Jackson Perez:
You will need the following ingredients: 5 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 1 clove of garlic, 2 cups of basil, 0 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing, and noodles. Dress the turkey with water. Cook the turkey for 4 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: chicken, stuffing, and noodles.
From the kitchen of Hunter Greenawalt:
You will need the following ingredients: 50 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 5 cloves of garlic, 1 cup of basil, 3 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as cheese, and eggs. Dress the turkey with water. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: hamburgers, deer meat and noodles.
From the kitchen of Katelyn Johnson:
You will need the following ingredients: 9 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 1 clove of garlic, 10 cups of basil, 2 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as salt, and pepper. Dress the turkey with pepper. Cook the turkey for 12 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: fruit, chicken and mashed potatoes.
From the kitchen of Nolan Carr:
You will need the following ingredients: 10 lb turkey, a dash of salt, 3 cloves of garlic, 2 cups of basil, 4 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as butter, and vinegar. Dress the turkey with gravy. Cook the turkey for 4 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: mashed potatoes, noodles and chicken.
From the kitchen of Karson Lear:
You will need the following ingredients: 30 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 5 cloves of garlic, 2 cups of basil, 4 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as seasoning, and salt. Dress the turkey with water. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: chicken, potatoes, and fish sticks.
From the kitchen of Lilah Myers:
You will need the following ingredients: 11 lb turkey, a dash of veggies, 3 cloves of garlic, 5 cups of basil, 6 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing, and veggies. Dress the turkey with butter. Cook the turkey for 21 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: fruit, soup and veggies.
From the kitchen of Mia Davis:
You will need the following ingredients: 10 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 3 cloves of garlic, 4 cups of basil, 5 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 9 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as mashed potatoes, and ham. Dress the turkey with pepper. Cook the turkey for 5 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: mashed potatoes, noodles and salad.
From the kitchen of Maredith Whitmer:
You will need the following ingredients: 10 lb turkey, a dash of salt, 2 lbs of garlic, 1 cups of basil, 5 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as cheese, and bread. Dress the turkey with chocolate. Cook the turkey for 5 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: potatoes, corn and pepperoni pizza.
From the kitchen of Baylee Runyan:
You will need the following ingredients: 3 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 1 clove of garlic, 2 cups of basil, 3 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 43 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as green beans, and potatoes. Dress the turkey with oil. Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: noodles, peas and pie.
From the kitchen of Harper Yori:
You will need the following ingredients: 6 lb turkey, a dash of salt, 1 clove of garlic, 4 cups of basil, 4 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 315 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as salt, and veggies. Dress the turkey with gravy. Cook the turkey for 30 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: peas, mashed potatoes and chips.
From the kitchen of Kruz Libecco:
You will need the following ingredients: 40 lb turkey, a dash of pepper, 2 cloves of garlic, 3 cups of basil, 1 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Dress the turkey with season salt. Cook the turkey for 4 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: cookies, oranges, and tea.
From the kitchen of Tyler McAdoo:
You will need the following ingredients: 5 lb turkey, a dash of skin, 0 cloves of garlic, 0 cups of basil, 2 tbsp of salt.
Preheat the oven to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as chicken, and ice cream. Dress the turkey with whip cream. Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with: chicken, cream and tea.