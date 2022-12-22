SLIGO – Nicole Coradi’s first grade class at Sligo Elementary School recently penned letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aleah Ashbaugh. I am six years old. I live in the woods. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a hovrbord because i wuant to ride it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a new bed. I will leave some kooces and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Aleah
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew Crew. I am seven years old. I live in Rimrsberg. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a tablet because to watch CWC. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a cat. I will leave some coock and melck for you Santa on Christmas Eve.
— Matthew
Dear Santa,
My name is Helen Corle. I am six years old. I live in Rimrsdrg. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a dard hous because I hav dolls. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a skootr. I will leave some milk And kookehs for you on Christmas Eve.
— Helen
Dear Santa,
My name is Todd Amon. I am seven years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a blue rainbow friend because they r fun. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a green stuffed snake. I will leave some carrots for you on Christmas Eve.
— Todd
Dear Santa,
My name is Christian Kriebel. I am seven years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a good boy. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a PS4 because to play games. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Nintendo. I will leave some three milks for you on Christmas Eve.
— Christian
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson George. I am six years old. I live in Rimebrg. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is art supliz because i lik to draw. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a skabod. I will leave some cookies and mik for you on Christmas Eve.
— Carson
Dear Santa,
My name is Lawson Barger. I am six years old. I live in Sligo. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a piano because so I can play wif my brother want to play with it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a dinosaur. I will leave some cukes and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Lawson
Dear Santa,
My name is Kali Fabiszewski. I am seven years old. I live in Rimebrg. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Reborn doll because it is my faverit doll. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like new pajamas. I will leave some coocy and mik for you on Christmas Eve.
— Kali
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmitt Creed. I am seven years old. I live in Sligo. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is Pokemon kars because theyr are fun. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like an lfu. I will leave some kookys for you on Christmas Eve.
— Emmitt
Dear Santa,
My name is Cooper Fox. I am six years old. I live in Rimrsbrg. This year I have been a very good boy. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a green bugy because I want to driye around. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a stuffed animal girl elf. I will leave some kookes milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Evelyn Harbodin. I am six years old. I live in Rimrsbrg. This year I have been a very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is new flip flops because my old flip flopf ore too smo. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like A Brb. I will leave some ctoo for you on Christmas Eve.
— Evelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Macie Traister. I am six years old. I live in Sligo. This year I have been very good girl. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is an Amarikin Doll kuvs i do not afmarik one. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Brbe dol I will leave some kuke urnt kadkais for you on Christmas Eve.
— Macie Josephine
Dear Santa,
My name is Adalyn Adams. I am six years old. I live in Rimrsbrg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is TV because I want to wotch TV. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like clos. I will leave some milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Adalyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kassidy Claire White. I am six years old. I live in Rimrcebrg. This year I have been good and very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a umlckon because tha are kut. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like fishs. I will leave some koocke and pop for you on Christmas Eve.
— Kassidy
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayson Campbell. I am six years old. I live in Rimrsbrg. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a fun too coll mom and dad. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a pingnin stuf ammal. I will leave some cookes for you on Christmas Eve.
— Grayson
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah Bearfield. I am seven years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a play kitchen because i want to prtend I am a cook. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like new slippers. I will leave some cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Leah
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubree Anthony. I am seven years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is money because I want it for vacation. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a vanity. I will leave some carrots, milk, and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Aubree
Dear Santa,
My name is Randi Corle. I am seven years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Brbe kuotes because they are Brbe in kostoms. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a LOL house. I will leave some kokes and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Randi
Dear Santa,
My name is Gwendolyn Harbodin. I am six years old. I live in Sligo. This year I have been a very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a snow globe because It is fun to shake. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a calendar. I will leave some snickerdoodles for you on Christmas Eve.
— Gwendolyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Dallas Laughlin. I am seven years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a headset because I need it to play Fortnite. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a remote control car. I will leave some milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Dallas
Dear Santa,
My name is Blaine Fauzey. I am six years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is army guys because they come with cool stuff. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like tanks and army trucks. I will leave some milk and cocys for you on Christmas Eve.
— Blaine