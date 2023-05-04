RIMERSBURG – Union High School’s robotics team set a new school standard this year, ranking the best Union has ever placed in a recent competition.
The team — comprised of Holly Murray, Claire DiGiammarino, Chase Rumbarger, Donovan Buzard, Makenzie Barger, Jason Evinsky and Kylee Klein — finished in the top half of participants at the 2023 BotsIQ Combat Robotics Finals at PennWest California University on April 28-29.
Team advisor and Union science teacher Brad Kirkwork said that 63 teams from 45 schools took part in the event, working all year on designing, testing and tweaking their robots.
He explained that the robots must not weigh more than 15 pounds to qualify for the battle, and teams are evaluated on documentation, combat and their overall scores.
“The documentation score considers the safety plans, electrical schematics, engineering drawings and assemblies, part lists, and other supporting paperwork which showcases to the judges the amount of work that went into the design and build phases of their respective robots,” Kirkwood said. “The combat score is a ranking based upon the number of battles won. The overall score is determined by a combination of these scores.”
At the April contest, Union’s team ranked 17 of 49 schools in combat, compiling a combat record of three wins and two losses.
The local team also ranked 40th of 63 teams for documentation.
Overall, Union finished 28th out of 63 teams.
“Even though there is still quite a bit of room for improvement, this is single handedly the best team I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” Kirkwood said, noting that scores in past years were much less than what Union achieved this year.
Kirkwood credited the students who used their various experiences to reach new heights this year.
“This year’s team featured three soon-to-be-graduating UHS senior students in Holly Murray, Claire DiGiammarino and Chase Rumbarger,” Kirkwood said, noting that they each had at least two years of experience with the BotsIQ contests. “As a result of their involvement with the program, Holly plans to attend West Virginia University and pursue a degree in electrical engineering, Chase will be seeking employment as a machinist upon graduation, and Claire will be furthering her education as she pursues a law degree from Duquesne University.
“Their respective strengths have really helped take the robotics program at UHS to levels not had before, and we hope to build on this success moving forward,” he said.