RIMERSBURG – Officials at Union High School have released the names of the students who earned a place on the principal’s list and honor roll list for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Students who earned 93 percent or higher grades in all subjects are named to the principal’s list. Those with grades of 85 percent or more are named to the honor roll.
SIXTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Elaina Crew, Taylor Drake, Dawson Helper, Marshall Helper, Andrew Kifer, Jayden Morris and Jaxon Space.
Honor Roll
Hannah Belloit, Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Madelynn Davis, Nash Earley, Emma Kifer, Micah Kindel, Khloe Lipps, James McGuinness, Tylor Minich, Benjamin Petrocy, Janie Priester and Payge Renwick.
Elecktra Rowland, Kendra Smith, Madison Smith, Trace Terwint, Gabriel Vasbinder, Avery Walters, Ryssa Yori and Paige Zamperini.
SEVENTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Hunter Myers, Emmaline Ramsey and Karter Rumbarger.
Honor Roll
Zoey Berendt, Kaden Gagliano, Autumn Jackson, Eliana Meeker, Parker Wilson, Peyton Wilson, Noah Yori and Hailey Zourelias.
EIGHTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Logan Best, Haley Corle, Kadin Drake, Madison Drayer, Stephen Hepler, Adrianna Kriebel, Lawson Palm, Cambrie Priester, Jayden Sleigher and Alexander Walzak.
Honor Roll
Chloe Conner, Sydney Cornman, Lillian Hayden, Brooke Hileman, Riley Kriebel, Madison Socha, Michael Thueret, Addison Vasbinder and Brooklyn Yori.
NINTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Brianna Anthony, Donovan Buzard and Zander Murray.
Honor Roll
Caden Burns, Shyann Chadwell, Mercedees Chambers, Dawson Conner, Aylin Corle, Max Gallagher, Jackson Renwick and Emily Walker.
10TH GRADE
Principal’s List
Jason Evinsky, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni, Emerson Stevens, Kya Wetzel and Lynnsica Zitzman.
Honor Roll
Owen Bish, Brailagh Claypoole, Quinn Grabinski-Potter, Rebekah Horner, Kylee Klein, Chloe Kriebel and Owen Terwint.
11TH GRADE
Principal’s List
Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.
Honor Roll
Camrya Cobbett, Alexandrea Conner, Carl Elder, AshLeigh Evinsky, Trey Fleming. Conner Gifford, Tomi Gumpher, Giana Horvath, Laiken Kriebel, Alexandria Lawrence, Ava Schreckengost, Taylor Shick and Ava Strauser.
12TH GRADE
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray, Georgia Palm, Rebecca Solida and Hailey Theuret.
Honor Roll
Chrissy Austin, Roger Blystone, Airez Corle, Noah Hawk, Grace Kindel, Skyler Roxbury, Tenlee Tustin-Myers, Kennedy Vogle, Kassidy Yori and Kylie Yori.