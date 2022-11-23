RIMERSBURG – Union High School officials have released the principal’s list and the honor roll list for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
To earn a place on the principal’s list, students must have grades that are all 93 percent or above. Students on the honor roll list have received grades of 85 percent or higher.
SIXTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Hannah Belloit, Taylor Drake, Marshall Helper, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer, Micah Kindel, Jayden Morris and Gabriel Vasbinder.
Honor Roll
Sarah Buzard, Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Colben Crew, Elaina Crew, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Clayton Hayden, Dawson Helper, Khloe Lipps, James McGuinness, Kellan Peoples and Benjamin Petrocy.
Janie Priester, Payge Renwick, Elecktra Rowland, Keagan Schreckengost, Kendra Smith, Trace Terwint, Ryssa Yori and Paige Zamperini.
SEVENTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Hunter Myers, Emmaline Ramsey and Peyton WIlson.
Honor Roll
Autumn Jackson, Zander Roxbury, Parker Wilson and Noah Yori.
GRADE EIGHT
Principal’s List
Logan Best, Trenton Bowser, Chloe Conner, Haley Corle, Kadin Drake, Stephen Hepler, Adrianna Kriebel, Lawson Palm, Cambrie Priester, Jayden Sleigher, Michael Thueret and Alexander Walzak.
Honor Roll
Madison Drayer, Riley Kriebel. Madison Socha, Addison Vasbinder, Kolstin Wetzel, Brooklyn Yori and Alexander Zourelias.
GRADE NINE
Principal’s List
Donovan Buzard, Zander Murray and Emily Walker.
Honor Roll
Brianna Anthony, Caden Burns, Shyann Chadwell, Mercedees Chambers,Dawson Conner, Aylin Corle, Lillian Devaney, Jackson Renwick and Cole Wilson.
GRADE TEN
Principal’s List
Brailagh Claypoole, Rebekah Horner, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni, Emerson Stevens, Braxton Vickers, Kya Wetzel and Lynnsica Zitzman.
Honor Roll
Crystal Austin, Owen Bish, Dominic Campbell, Jason Evinsky, Kylee Klein, Chloe Kriebel and Owen Terwint.
GRADE ELEVEN
Principal’s List
Makenzie Barger, Alexandrea Conner, Cheyenne Dowling, Carl Elder, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.
Honor Roll
Kolsin Davis, AshLeigh Evinsky,Trey Fleming. Giana Horvath, Delaini Johnston, Laiken Kriebel, Zander Laughlin, Alexandria Lawrence, Taylor Shick, Ava Strauser, Harleigh Strauser, Austin Walters, Luke Wilson and Ryan Yori.
GRADE TWELVE
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray, Georgia Palm, Hailey Theuret and Tenlee Tustin-Myers.
Honor Roll
Chrissy Austin, Roger Blystone, Airez Corle, Claire DiGiammarino, Payton Johnston, Grace Kindel, Marissa Myers, Dale Smith and Kennedy Vogle.