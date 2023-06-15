RIMERSBURG – Officials at Union High School have released the principal’s list and the honor roll list for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
To earn a place on the principal’s list, students must have grades of 93 percent or higher. Students must receive grades of 85 percent or higher for the honor roll list.
GRADE SIX
Principal’s List
Rylee Birckbichler, Elaina Crew, Marshall Hepler, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer and Jayden Morris.
Honor Roll
Sarah Buzard, Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Taylor Drake, Nash Earley, Clayton Hayden, Dawson Hepler, Adriana Horvath, Wyatt Hosey, Micah Kindel, Owen Klein and Khloe Lipps.
James McGuinness, Tylor Minich, Benjamin Petrocy, Janie Priester, Payge Renwick, Elecktra Rowland, Keagan Schreckengost, Trace Terwint, Gabriel Vasbinder, Avery Walters, Ryssa Yori and Paige Zamperini.
GRADE SEVEN
Principal’s List
Hunter Myers, Emmaline Ramsey, Peyton Wilson, Noah Yori and Hailey Zourelias.
Honor Roll
Mackenzie Barger, Parker Bish, Autumn Jackson, Regan Marsh, Eliana Meeker, Cameron Short, Dane Wiant and Parker Wilson.
GRADE EIGHT
Principal’s List
Logan Best, Haley Corle, Kadin Drake, Madison Drayer, Stephen Hepler, Brooke Hileman, Adrianna Kriebel, Lawson Palm, Cambrie Priester and Addison Vasbinder.
Honor Roll
Trenton Bowser, Sydney Cornman, Lillian Hayden, Isabella Hoover, Riley Kriebel, Aubrey McConaughy, Jayden Sleigher, Madison Socha, Michael Theuret, Alexander Walzak and Brooklyn Yori.
GRADE NINE
Principal’s List
Brianna Anthony, Donovan Buzard, Shyann Chadwell, Mercedees Chambers and Danikah McKinney.
Honor Roll
Dawson Conner, Aylin Corle, Lillian Devaney, Skylar Harris, Emily Walker and Owen Willette.
GRADE TEN
Principal’s List
Brailagh Claypoole, Quintin Hornberger, Rebekah Horner, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni, Kya Wetzel and Lynnsica Zitzman.
Honor Roll
Crystal Austin, Dominic Campbell, Quinn Grabinski-Potter, Kira Hetrick, Kylee Klein, Marissa Smith, Emerson Stevens, Owen Terwint and Emma Weaver.
GRADE ELEVEN
Principal’s List
Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.
Honor Roll
Joshua Ferringer, Tomi Gumpher, Giana Horvath, Alexandria Lawrence, Ava Strauser and Ryan Yori.
GRADE TWELVE
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Georgia Carmichael, Airez Corle, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Grace Kindel, Holly Murray, Hailey Theuret and Kennedy Vogle.
Honor Roll
Chrissy Austin, Roger Blystone, Jacob Bowser, Noah Hawk, Payton Johnston, Skyler Roxbury and Tenlee Tustin-Myers.