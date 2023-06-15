RIMERSBURG – Officials at Union High School have released the principal’s list and the honor roll list for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

To earn a place on the principal’s list, students must have grades of 93 percent or higher. Students must receive grades of 85 percent or higher for the honor roll list.

GRADE SIX

Principal’s List

Rylee Birckbichler, Elaina Crew, Marshall Hepler, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer and Jayden Morris.

Honor Roll

Sarah Buzard, Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Taylor Drake, Nash Earley, Clayton Hayden, Dawson Hepler, Adriana Horvath, Wyatt Hosey, Micah Kindel, Owen Klein and Khloe Lipps.

James McGuinness, Tylor Minich, Benjamin Petrocy, Janie Priester, Payge Renwick, Elecktra Rowland, Keagan Schreckengost, Trace Terwint, Gabriel Vasbinder, Avery Walters, Ryssa Yori and Paige Zamperini.

GRADE SEVEN

Principal’s List

Hunter Myers, Emmaline Ramsey, Peyton Wilson, Noah Yori and Hailey Zourelias.

Honor Roll

Mackenzie Barger, Parker Bish, Autumn Jackson, Regan Marsh, Eliana Meeker, Cameron Short, Dane Wiant and Parker Wilson.

GRADE EIGHT

Principal’s List

Logan Best, Haley Corle, Kadin Drake, Madison Drayer, Stephen Hepler, Brooke Hileman, Adrianna Kriebel, Lawson Palm, Cambrie Priester and Addison Vasbinder.

Honor Roll

Trenton Bowser, Sydney Cornman, Lillian Hayden, Isabella Hoover, Riley Kriebel, Aubrey McConaughy, Jayden Sleigher, Madison Socha, Michael Theuret, Alexander Walzak and Brooklyn Yori.

GRADE NINE

Latest Videos

Principal’s List

Brianna Anthony, Donovan Buzard, Shyann Chadwell, Mercedees Chambers and Danikah McKinney.

Honor Roll

Dawson Conner, Aylin Corle, Lillian Devaney, Skylar Harris, Emily Walker and Owen Willette.

GRADE TEN

Principal’s List

Brailagh Claypoole, Quintin Hornberger, Rebekah Horner, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni, Kya Wetzel and Lynnsica Zitzman.

Honor Roll

Crystal Austin, Dominic Campbell, Quinn Grabinski-Potter, Kira Hetrick, Kylee Klein, Marissa Smith, Emerson Stevens, Owen Terwint and Emma Weaver.

GRADE ELEVEN

Principal’s List

Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.

Honor Roll

Joshua Ferringer, Tomi Gumpher, Giana Horvath, Alexandria Lawrence, Ava Strauser and Ryan Yori.

GRADE TWELVE

Principal’s List

Isaac Best, Georgia Carmichael, Airez Corle, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Grace Kindel, Holly Murray, Hailey Theuret and Kennedy Vogle.

Honor Roll

Chrissy Austin, Roger Blystone, Jacob Bowser, Noah Hawk, Payton Johnston, Skyler Roxbury and Tenlee Tustin-Myers.

Tags