RIMERSBURG – A familiar face in Clarion County education circles has been hired as principal of Union High School.
At a special meeting last Friday evening, Union School Board members voted unanimously to hire Bradley Wagner as principal.
Wagner, who retired as Keystone High School’s principal, began his new job at Union on Monday.
He joins Dr. Elena Steidinger, who had been holding the principal role on an interim basis, along with being the district’s director of special education.
“Until the beginning of May, [Wagner] and Dr. Steidinger will be splitting duties while we make the transition,” Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said. “We are excited to have Mr. Wagner on board at Union as he has a stellar reputation and successful experience.
“As Mr. Wagner is coming to us out of retirement, the district will continue to search for a permanent person to fill the role of high school principal,” Kimmel added.
The superintendent went on to say that Wagner’s role has not been officially labeled as interim or temporary, “as we really don’t know how long it may take to secure someone to the position.”
Kimmel said that with Steidinger leaving the district in early June for retirement, “we need some security in having the position filled until such time that we find the person who is the right fit for the position.”
“This could be a fairly short period of time, or it could take much longer,” Kimmel explained. “We advertised last summer with few responses. Given the current climate of education, there are often more positions open than there are candidates. We will continue to advertise and also set up interviews until we find the right candidate.”