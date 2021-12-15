SLIGO – Kindergarten students in Cathy Walzak’s class at Sligo Elementary school have composed the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Lyric. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring blocks for my Mommy. I would like to have Mickey Mouse and blocks. I will leave Goldfish for you on Christmas Eve.
— Lyric
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Brooklyn. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a blanket for my Mom and Dad. I would like to have a rainbow blanket and baby dolls. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Dallas. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a toy for my puppy. I would like to have a new bike and a blanket. I will leave milk and Oreos for you on Christmas Eve.
— Dallas
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Lawson. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a robot for my brother. I would like to have a remote control Batmobile and remote control Transformer. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Lawson
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Cooper. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a car for my mom. I would like to have a fake elf and a tiny little PS. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Cooper
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Aubree. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring toys for my brother and sisters. I would like to have an OMG doll and two LOL dolls. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Aubree
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Easton. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a cup for my Mimi. I would like to have a remote control Gravedigger. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Easton
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Sylis Perez. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring two stuffed animals for my brothers. I would like to have a remote control 4-wheeler. I will leave a toothbrush and toothpaste for you on Christmas Eve.
— Sylis
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Paxton. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a pan for my mommy. I would like to have a PS2 and a Pop-it. I will leave cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Paxton
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Saige. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring pajamas for my American Girl doll. I would like to have slime, dolls, a tablet and a Nintendo Switch. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Saige
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Morgan. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring flowers for my Mom and Dad. I would like to have some games and a Barbie Dreamhouse. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Morgan
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Nora. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring flowers for my grandma. I would like to have a watch and a Barbie Dreamhouse. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Nora
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Kyler. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a PS5 for my friend. I would like to have a PS1 and a laser gun. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Kyler
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Matthew. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a watch for my brother. I would like to have a Playstation 5 and a watch. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Matthew
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Todd. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a game for my brother James. I would like to have a bus toy and a remote control car. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Todd
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Macie. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a remote control car for my cousin Hank. I would like to have a remote control car and a toy puppy. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Macie