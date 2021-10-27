RIMERSBURG – Union School Board members seemed at odds last week over how and when to proceed with a proposed multi-million dollar renovation project for the district’s high school and elementary school buildings.
With some members saying they needed more information before making a decision, and others saying they felt like the project was being rushed, the board ultimately agreed to hold a special meeting this Thursday, Oct. 28, to further hammer out the details.
“We’re up against a time frame,” board president Brenda Brinker told the group, explaining that in order to have everything ready to begin work as soon as this school year ends, a decision must be made in November. “We want to have it ready to go as soon as school is out.”
Brinker also noted the need for a decision soon, mainly due to shortages in construction materials and rising costs.
During a work session a week earlier, the board looked at two options for work, along with cost savings related to the projects in terms of energy savings. The district is working with the McClure Company, which developed the various options and cost estimates.
Two main options were presented, one totaling $10,503,955 with an estimated $2,610,493 in energy savings; and the second totaling $6,214,211 with projected energy savings of $1,436,896.
Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the first, more expensive option was more all-encompassing with regard to both the high school and elementary buildings, while the second option focused more on Sligo Elementary School with only “essential” work at the high school.
Brinker said that officials had been focused on the second, lower cost option after dismissing the more expensive option at their work session a week before.
The $6 million option includes the following projects:
• District-wide envelope improvements — $100,775, with estimated 20-year cost savings of $242,253.
• Sligo Elementary exterior lighting upgrades — $1,859, with savings of $8,515.
• High school LED lighting upgrades interior and exterior — $133,286, with savings of $317,408.
• Sligo Elementary HVAC upgrades with cooling and BPI — $2,213,579, with savings of $755,366.
• Sligo Elementary electrical system replacements and power quality study — $200,103.
• Sligo Elementary fire alarm upgrades — $160,699.
• Sligo Elementary generator replacement — $187,847.
• Sligo Elementary student and staff bathrooms — $360,358.
• Sligo Elementary window replacements — $296,858, with savings of $32,346.
• High school domestic water main piping replacements — $739,165.
• High school boiler and pump upgrades — $1,774,480, with savings of $81,008.
The main item not included in the lower cost option was the $6.7 million HVAC upgrades with cooling at the high school.
“I just don’t think we can afford to do it,” board member Brade Guntrum said of the lower cost project. He also added that his term on the school board ends in November, and that the new board that begins in December should make the decision.
Guntrum also asked where the money would be coming from, with Kimmel explaining that the district would use stimulus funding as well as a bond issue to pay for the project.
Board member Steve Wiencek said he needed more details about the projects before making a decision. He also said that he felt the cost estimates were off.
“You’re paying $6 million for a $5 million project,” he said. “We’re obligating a future board to a huge tax increase.”
He suggested scaling down the project, possibly cutting out the air conditioning option at Sligo Elementary.
“I don’t know that we have done our homework,” he said.
Kimmel explained that the options presented by McClure were just basic plans, and that the company would not flush out all the details until the board offered direction of what it wanted.
“We haven’t told them what components we want them to look at,” he said.
“I don’t want to write them a blank check,” Wiencek said, adding that at some point in coming years, the rest of the work would still need to be done at the high school.
Another debate centered around the size of the proposed generator for the elementary school. Officials noted that by scaling back from a 200kw to 40kw unit, the district could save about $73,000.
In the end, Brinker called for a special meeting on Oct. 28 with a McClure representative to talk about project specifics and financing.
“I know this needs to be done,” Brinker said of the building upgrades. “And I think the can has been kicked down the road for a long time.
Tax Reassessment
Also at last week’s meeting, school officials discussed the recent property tax reassessment granted by the county for MMC Real Estate, which purchased the former Rimersburg Elementary School property from Union earlier in the year.
What was to be a $44,000 property tax bill for the school district, was reduced to $2,000.
However, officials said the new assessment will not begin until next year, and that the company had asked the district to reduce its taxes this year while the building is being remodeled into apartments.
“This is our first test of working with them,” board member John Creese said, suggesting the district should do something to work with the developers.
Brinker, who noted the district had budgeted for the $44,000 this year, suggested cutting this year’s tax bill in half for the company.
Kimmel noted that the building will be reassessed again once work there is complete
Board member Jeff Shirey said that while he understood the need to work with the company because it was still allowing the district, Little League and community to utilize the ball fields and playground there, the company should have been aware of what the property taxes would be when they bought the property.
Wiencek said that 1.25 mills of taxes roughly equals the amount being paid for the former school.
“When they bought it for $100,000, they got a really good deal,” he said.
Board member Jeff Kriebel said that the developers are putting a lot of money into the property.
“The value is going to come back,” he said, noting that the savings now could help them do the work on the building now.
“I just really hope they don’t do something to those youth programs,” Guntrum said of the ball fields.
“We’re putting a lot of faith in that they will reciprocate,” Shirey added.
Wiencek suggested asking a company representative to come to the board’s next meeting to discuss the matter. He also said that by granting the tax break, the district would be setting a precedent for others in the community to ask for the same.
Other Business
• A cooperative agreement with A-C Valley School District was approved for the boys and girls track programs. The agreement starts this school year and continues through the 2023-24 school year.
• The board hired Debra Rudiger as an educational aide, effective Nov. 1.
• David Gibson was named the play/musical director at a salary of $2,180.
• Officials approved the resignation of head junior high boys basketball coach Tonya Fleming, and hired Kolby Montgomery to fill the position at a salary of $1,450.
• Alexandra Bell was hired as softball manager at a salary of $2,200.