RIMERSBURG – The dark and stormy night of July 20 was the backdrop as Union School District officials met in the gymnasium of Sligo Elementary School, with the main topic of the evening centering around possible cuts to sports practice transportation — or even some sports themselves.
With an electrical storm raging outside, last year’s busing costs sparked debate among the school board members gathered inside, with several options put on the table, including cutting transportation for sports practices in cooperative sports with A-C Valley, implementing a pay-to-play fee for student athletes, or trimming some of the sports programs that have low participation.
Noting that a decision is needed before the official start of the fall sports season in August, school board president John Creese said that with the two new vans that Union purchased, the board needed to decide on whether to keep contracting bus services to transport Union students to A-C Valley for sports practices.
He suggested that with the district now in possession of four vans, the district could stop contracting buses to transport students.
“If we keep spending money, sooner or later, there’s no more to spend,” he said. “We have a declining enrollment and an increase in sports.”
“These are not fun conversations,” Creese said of the possibility of cuts to the sports programs themselves. “We can start cutting back and preserve some.”
Athletic director Scott Kindel said that with the district continuing to provide transportation for Union students to games at A-C Valley facilities, Union could likely make it work by using vans for practices and allowing students to drive themselves as well. He said the focus would be on junior high programs, which have students not yet old enough to drive.
“The intent is to always offer some van transportation,” he said, pointing out that high participation numbers for junior high football may require a different approach. “We’ll do our very best.”
Kindel suggested that the district try it and see how it goes, adding that a change could be made if the van plan isn’t working.
Officials noted that A-C Valley leaders have said they will continue to provide transportation for their students to practices at Union facilities.
Several board members said that with the rising costs and the district’s dwindling reserve fund, the time was now to make cuts.
“We can’t pay for everything,” board member Jeff Kriebel said, noting that if the district continues to bus students for practices, other sports programs themselves may need to be cut.
Board member Shelly Atzeni, on the other hand, was adamant that if the district provides the sport, it needs to provide transportation to practices.
“You can’t rely on parents to get the kids back and forth,” she said of parents’ busy schedules, and the increased distance from Union to A-C Valley. She said that if vans will work, then to use the vans; but if not, transportation needed to be offered.
Board member Tressa Smith agreed, saying she would not want to see students riding with unsafe drivers.
Officials noted that in the short period from March 13 to March 31 this year, Union spent nearly $12,000 in sports busing. They said that cutting transportation costs would have less of an impact than implementing a pay-to-play fee or cutting some sports programs.
“We have to remember that sports are ‘extra’ curricular,” Creese said.
With the board seemingly at a stalemate on making a decision last week, Kindel suggested having a meeting for parents to weigh in on the matter.
That meeting has been tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, prior to the board’s work session.
Creese said that by pushing the decision off another few weeks, the board will need to make a decision that night in order to have a plan in place for the start of the fall sports season.
Other Business
• Kindel approached the board about needed repairs to the baseball field at the high school. He said that a cost estimate to perform the work came in at $9,500. He also suggested that the district get on an alternating yearly preventative maintenance plan for the baseball and softball fields. No action was taken on the matter.
• Sligo resident Julie Raybuck asked the school board if it would be willing to deed over a small triangle of land at the back of her property. While the small area belongs to the district, she said her family has maintained it for many years, and that when the road was built around 1980 to the pool park, the small area was cutoff from the rest of the school district’s property. While Union officials seemed willing to make the property transfer, they said that the district did not want to incur any costs to make it happen. Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said he would talk with the district’s solicitor to see what could be done.
• Kimmel noted that he was recently informed that the asking price for the former cookie factory adjacent to the high school had been decreased to under $300,000. He noted that the district would not likely be interested in the property, especially since it sold the former Rimersburg Elementary property for $100,000 just a few years ago. He also said that if the district were to take ownership of the former cookie plant, it would also be taken off the tax rolls, impacting the district’s finances.
• The school board approved the termination of bus contracts with Mortimer Busing and Rossey Busing. Officials explained that Mortimer is being sold to Shriver Contract Services, and a two-year contract with Shriver was approved. As for Rossey, Kimmel later said that due to Rossey’s schedule, it no longer has enough buses and drivers to continue the Union runs. The district has advertised for a new bus contractor to take on those routes.
• With no additional comment, the board approved a “settlement agreement” with regards to litigation in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County. After the meeting, Kimmel said “the settlement agreement deals with medically related services and healthcare expenses which are largely not able to be shared. As advised by our district’s solicitor, we utilized a number to identify the settlement agreement, so as to preserve the confidentiality of the individual involved, their medical needs, etc. So far, the agreement has not been finalized, but the board has given permission to enter into an agreement within an agreed upon set of limits so that our solicitor may continue to negotiate a settlement within those limits.”
• Board members accepted a donation in the amount of $6,840 from UFP Industries of Parker which will be used to purchase a scoreboard for the high school baseball field.
• The board also approved the purchase of a new 2023 Ford F-250 truck, including snow plow and spreader, from Tri-Star Motors at a cost not to exceed $60,000, with the sale or trade-in of the district’s old truck estimated at a minimum of $17,000.
• The resignations of high school teacher Amanda Coradi and elementary teacher Tessa Shick were approved. The board agreed to advertise for the high school position.
• The following supplemental positions were filled: David Gibson, musical director, $2,300; Nicole Claypoole, prom advisor, $1,368; Scott Kindel, mentor teacher, $500; Amy Wilson, first assistant junior high boys basketball coach, $1,250.
• Approval was given for the purchase of new high school math curriculum at a cost of $9,389, and math curriculum for grades 7-8 at a cost of $15,595.
• With the district’s conversion of the high school library space, board members approved the purchase of new furniture from Sunshine Office Supply in the amount of $11,114.