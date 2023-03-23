RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials got a glimpse last week of the impact new programs are having for students in the elementary school, and a look into the numbers that show that the efforts are paying off.
Sligo Elementary School teachers Rachel Kindel, Staci Jordan and Julie Jordan told school board members at their meeting on March 16 that a new morning meeting program at the school has helped bridge the gap between students and teachers.
Kindel described it as “one of the most positive changes I’ve seen building-wide” in her many years of teaching, noting that while a typical business works to make its product, it’s different with schools.
“Our ‘product’ is priceless,” she said of the many students who come through the school doors each day.
But despite the fact that schools aren’t making standard products, Julie Jordan said that today’s education system defines the worth of the students in a single word, whether it be advanced, proficient, basic or below basic.
“Our kids are so much more than a label to us,” she said, explaining that many students face various traumas in their lives, and are forced to endure a lot in their younger years.
Staci Jordan told board members that the goal of the new morning meeting is to help foster a positive learning community, with a focus on cooperation, empathy, self control and responsibility.
“We want them to feel a safe, positive connection,” she said.
Kindel explained that the morning meeting starts off by having the students greet each other, looking each other in the eye, saying each others’ names. It then moves into a time of sharing, with a prompt from the teacher that can range from a light subject, to something deeper.
The prompts can include topics such as “What makes you most proud?” or to offer a compliment to a fellow student.
An activity then follows, such as a group game.
And then the morning meeting wraps up with a message each day from the teacher that helps transition the students into their day of more formal learning.
Julie Jordan said Sligo teachers have commented on how the brief time together each morning has allowed teachers to get to know their students better, and for students to get to know each other. She said the meetings provide lessons on kindness, and help set the tone for the rest of the school day.
The board then was presented with testing data from teacher David Louder, who said that a number of changes at the school have begun to show results in student performance.
“The progress we’ve made is phenomenal,” he told the board, noting that while many kindergarten students come to school below state benchmarks for entering school, Union is now seeing a number of kindergarten students reaching first grade benchmarks part way through the school year.
Elementary principal Tom Minick also told the board that a priority focus on student discipline has also helped “allow the teachers to be more effective in the classroom.”
Board member Ken Walter, who led last week’s meeting in the absence of board president John Creese, said these kinds of programs that empower the teaching staff was what the board has been looking for.
“We want to encourage that ... because it works,” he said.
Solar Project
Proposals
Prior to last week’s meeting, school board members heard a presentation from PA Solar for the installation of solar energy arrays at the Union High School and Sligo Elementary School campuses. The board previously heard a similar proposal from the McClure Co. at its work session a week earlier.
Following the meeting, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that both presentations were “very similar as they are projects which are funded through a power purchase agreement.”
“Essentially, the school district has no cost to install the panels,” he said. “Rather, we purchase our power from the solar company for the majority of our electricity rather than from our power provider.”
He said that Union’s buildings would still be connected to the larger electricity grid, pulling power at night or when the district’s demands exceed the production from the solar panels.
“Power consumption is measured through the process of net-metering, so we will sometimes produce more power than we will use,” Kimmel said.
“Both companies mentioned that they would like to see us moving forward sooner rather than later, as an early commitment would mean that we can get the project going faster, thereby reducing any variables such as supply/demand, price changes, etc.,” he continued. “Overall, going with either company and completing a project would mean a cost savings to the district over the next 25 to 30 years with no obligation for maintenance or repairs by the school.”
No action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• Terry Sweeney was appointed to fill the vacancy on the board created by the recent resignation of Brenda Brinker. Sweeney is also a candidate for the board in this year’s primary election.
• The board’s next meeting will be held April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Clarion County Career Center so that board members can receive a tour of that school.
• Members approved the Riverview Intermediate Unit’s 2023-2024 budget, with Union’s projected share of $4,306.
• The board approved the retirement of cafeteria worker Cheryl Goodman at the conclusion of the school year.
• Board members approved the purchase of a new domestic booster pump from Rennick Brothers at a cost of $42,650.
• Brianna Pennington was hired as the junior high track coach at a salary of $700, and Brooke Shirey was approved as the second and third grade basketball coach.
• May 23, 2024 was tentatively set as the graduation date for the next school year.
• A duel enrollment agreement was approved with Mount Aloysius College.