RIMERSBURG – With almost a full year remaining on their current contract, Union School District teachers last week signed a new five-year, early bird agreement, that will take the district to the end of the 2026-2027 school year.
“We have a long-standing, excellent working relationship with the Union Board of Education, and are very excited to have an early bird contract in place,” Union Education Association president Lisa Hummel said Thursday evening after the school board unanimously approved the contract.
Hummel said that the deal happened very quickly; and that while signing a new contract nearly a full year before the current contract expires may be a new record, Union has a long history of early bird contracts. She said that this new deal is the sixth consecutive early bird contract for the district, dating back to the mid-1990s.
Coincidentally, current school board president Brenda Brinker, who worked with Hummel on the new contract, also worked on Union’s first early bird contract in the 1990s when she was a teacher in the district.
Brinker, who referred most questions to Union superintendent John Kimmel, did say that she was pleased with how the two groups work well together.
“And we’re very proud of our staff on how they’ve stepped up during COVID — our entire staff,” she said.
Kimmel said that the collective bargaining process started in May or June, since the district had set a goal of reaching a deal early again.
“It’s better to be proactive,” he said, adding that, “Working together is better than arguing.”
Kimmel noted that the 49-member teachers union will see minimal changes from the previous contract to the current one. The major change was the addition of two additional inservice days for the teachers, taking their contracted work day total from 182 to 184.
“Both our board leadership and union leadership worked collaboratively together to develop a reasonable contract agreement which meets the needs of both our faculty and the school district,” Kimmel said. “Using a fair-minded approach and working as a team to build an agreement which was acceptable to both groups was the key to settling our contract early. Both should be commended for their work as should the entire faculty and board.”
The pay scale in the new contract includes a 1.5 percent pay raise each year throughout the contract for teachers on the top step (Step 14), with the remaining steps determined as a percentage of the top step salary. For example, Step 1 starting bachelor’s degree salaries will rise from $39,443 to $43,700 over the five years, while those at the top step will see their pay incrementally rise from $69,381 to $73,638 over the contract.
The contract officially starts on July 1, 2022 and continues through the end of June in 2027.
“We have always maintained that communication is the best avenue to make things happen,” Hummel said.
Other Business
• High school principal Kris Glosser told the school board that the school was prepped and ready for the first day for students on Aug. 25.
She noted that the building looked “shiny and new,” and commended the custodial staff for all their work this summer.
Glosser also said that teachers have been meeting in preparation for the school year start.
• Elementary principal Tom Minick said that the Sligo school was also ready, and that administrators and teachers had also been meeting with Head Start officials in order to better align the programs from preschool into kindergarten.
Minick also said that Sligo students will be treated to an assembly every Friday to celebrate their successes this year.
• The board approved the resignation of teacher Moira Shingledecker, with her last day of work on Oct. 1 or when the position has been filled, whichever is first.
• The resignation of educational aide Sheila Vasbinder was approved effective July 19. The board also hired Anne Harbodin as an education aide, effective Aug. 23.
• Nicole Claypoole was hired as prom advisor at a salary of $1,248, and Nick Rimer was hired as yearbook advisor at a salary of $1,190. Teachers Jennifer Monnoyer and Cathy Walzak were also approved as mentor teachers at the salary of $500 each.
• The board approved the school-wide Title I School Plan for the new school year.
• The pay for crossing guard was increased from $25 to $30 per day.
• Natasha Claypoole was hired as varsity cheerleading coach at a salary of $1,500, and Jennifer Walker was hired as junior high cheerleading coach at a salary of $1,000.
• The board approved $150 donations for the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, as well as the Rimersburg and Sligo fire departments.