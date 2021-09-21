RIMERSBURG – Through their words at last Thursday’s school board meeting, and by their protest outside the school yesterday (Tuesday) morning, a group of Union School District parents have let the district’s administration and school board know that they are not on board with having their children wear masks at school.
“We expect you to stand up and do the right thing,” Don Kimball of Sligo told school board members at their Sept. 16 meeting. Noting that he has three children in the district, Kimball demanded that school officials refuse to follow state orders that students wear masks in school.
“My children will not be wearing a mask on Sept. 21,” Kimball said of the district’s earlier announcement that beginning on Sept. 21, students without approved medical excuses from doctors would be required to mask up.
Backed by about 50 other parents who attended the school board’s meeting in the gymnasium last week, Kimball added that he and other parents would be forced to look elsewhere for educational opportunities for their children.
“You are enabling your own destruction,” he said of students moving to cyber education, which he noted would mark the “demise of education as we know it.”
“A school with no children is called a building,” Kimball said. “I want my kids in school. But you will not mandate anything to me.”
Kimball was one of four parents who addressed the school board last week, all speaking out against the mask mandate.
“Do not capitulate,” parent Anissa Ferringer of Sligo told the school board, noting that the district’s mission statement talks about empowerment. “Set the example of perseverance.”
She said that “this community wants parent choice,” and that the elected school board should “stand up for local governments.”
“Trust parents to make the best decisions,” Ferringer added, urging the board not to be swayed by threats from the state. She also said her child would not be in the classroom if forced to wear a mask.
While the board did not address the issue at the meeting, two additional parents spoke at the end of the gathering.
“Gov. Wolf is strong-arming our school board members,” parent Shannon Rumbarger of Rimersburg said, explaining that schools like union will lose large amounts of money as parents choose to cyber school their kids.
“Where does it end?” she asked. “Now it’s masks, what’s next? We will not stand idly by as our children have rights and freedoms taken away.”
Amanda Kriebel of Madison Township said that the state has bigger problems than to worry about Union’s students wearing masks or not.
“My kids will not come into this school,” she said of the mask mandate. “My kids will not be masked and risk their health.”
She said that, as a nurse, she planned to walk out of her job over the upcoming vaccine mandate, and would have time to school her children and to fight against the mask mandate.
“We will find a way,” she said.
On Tuesday morning, a group of parents gathered just off the high school property to protest the mask mandate. Many had signs reading, “Unmask Our Kids,” and T-shirts with messages such as, “I Don’t Co-Parent With The School Board.”
After the meeting last week, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the district was caught between a rock and a hard place, since it is not the district that has imposed the mask rules, but the state Department of Health.
“The parents expressed their frustrations with the masking mandate made by the Department of Health, but many did not reference the directives/reading of the mandate from PDE who governs school district operation,” Kimmel said. “Within the order itself, there is some ambiguity which has allowed our district to allow for a greater level of parent choice.
“We as a district share in the parents’ desire to let them choose whether their child wears a mask or not. As a parent, I feel the same way for my children.”
However, Kimmel said that the state has threatened districts, like Union, who at first chose to give parents the choice to sign an opt-out for masks.
“I understand the frustration and anger from parents, but I believe that anger has been misguided toward our local school board and administration who have not been presented an option as to whether they may follow the order and subsequent directives or not,” Kimmel said. “A more effective approach would be to join with other parent groups from neighboring districts and to express those feelings to those who developed and mandated the order in Harrisburg. They have the power to develop the mandate and to order it. They also have the power to remove it, not anyone in our community.”
Kimmel said that district, and its taxpayers, would face major hardships if the district did not comply with the state’s order.
“We have been threatened with lost funding, of which we get 80 percent from the state, removal of civil immunity, possible litigation, penalties for willful indifference, removal of certifications for teachers and principals, removal of the superintendent’s commission, and civil liability for those individuals,” he explained.
Kimmel also said that having more students enroll in costly cyber schools would be detrimental to the school and the local community as a whole.
“This school is the community center for our two small towns,” he said. “The people who work here are friends and caring people who do their best to care for our students and community.
“When parents put their children in cyber schools, the funding for those schools comes from our district,” he continued. “Nearly all of the cyber schools are located in Harrisburg or Philadelphia and most of them provide significant contributions to campaign funds of the state leaders who continue to support those institutions. In most cases, those are the same leaders who have pushed for and supported the mask mandate which has upset our community. Therefore, parents choosing to send their child to a public cyber program, facilitate moving funds from our community into Harrisburg and ultimately, at times, into the pockets of the people who created this issue in the first place.”
Kimmel said the resulting reduction in funding for the district could result in reduced staff, reduction of programming, increased taxes and more.
“A likely process would be to analyze our budget for mandatory and discretionary spending,” he said. “We would then go through in a prioritized fashion, cutting items from the discretionary list until we could balance our budget. If the district could not balance their budget, the state could declare the district a distressed school and would come in to take it over. The individuals taking over would likely remove all discretionary spending and leave the school with only the core, mandatory programs.”