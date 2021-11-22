RIMERSBURG – After months of debate, Union School District officials unanimously agreed last week to move forward with a $6.2 million school renovation and energy saving project.
In a 7-0 vote, school board members agreed to enter into a Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement with the McClure Company, with the project not to exceed $6,214,211.
Board member Brade Guntrum, whose term on the board ends in a matter of days and who had voiced opposition to parts of the project in the past, was absent from last week’s meeting. So, too, was fellow existing board member Steve Wiencek who had said previously that he felt more information was needed before a vote could be taken.
Those at last Thursday’s meeting, however, appeared to disagree, as the agreement passed with no comment or opposition.
Afterward, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the project would not only provide a level of security for the district’s remaining two school buildings, but would also save energy costs and fit within the district’s longterm financial picture.
“The heating, fire alarm system, windows, etc. at the elementary school have been a concern due to age for a number of years, and the boilers/domestic hot water at the high school have experienced periodic failures in recent years,” he said. “Replacing these items will mean that we will not need to put bandaids on these systems with the possibility of needing to shutdown due to system failures.”
One of the sticking points that led to several meetings of debate among school board members, is the addition of a heat-pump system at Sligo Elementary School, which not only will upgrade the school’s heating, but will also bring cooling to the building as well.
“I realize that many people view air conditioning at elementary school as a luxury at an expense,” Kimmel said. “However, the installation of the more efficient heat-pump system, which provides both the heat and air conditioning, will provide an energy savings which will more than pay for this option over the life of the units. Therefore, they will save the district money over their useful life. Air conditioning is just a positive byproduct of installing the more efficient systems. It does however, provide for a more consistent indoor temperature, providing for a more comfortable environment in which to teach and learn.”
While students and staff at the elementary will see a number of improvements with the project, Kimmel said that the work being done at the high school is more focused on things that students and most staff won’t notice every day.
“At the high school level, there will not be much of a change, except for more efficient heating systems and upgraded lighting which was chosen as it will return more funding to the district in energy savings than that part of the project will cost,” he said.
As for funding such a large project, Kimmel said that the work will fit well into the district’s financial plans.
“We are planning to utilize $2,214,211 from the district’s fund balance to accompany a $4 million bond to pay for the project,” Kimmel said, noting that the district would then recoup the district’s funds as it receives ESSR II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency relief funds) and the American Recovery Act grant funding over the next three-year period. “The bond will be a 15-year bond, which will put the district in a good position to complete any further work which may be necessary at that time, such as replacing the air exchangers and windows at the high school.”
With the agreement approved, Kimmel said there’s no time to waste in order to get the project ready for next summer’s construction season.
“The process now includes a construction kickoff meeting with McClure sometime in December,” he explained. “We will work out the dates to start construction, which is slated for June, as well as staging of materials, etc. The project will be completed before the start of in-service in August of 2022.”
Kimmel said that even though there is a large price tag attached to this project, the work will be manageable.
“The idea is to address the essential needs of the district now, but not to burden the district with a huge financial debt which is not manageable in the process,” he said. “Doing manageable projects one at a time, will allow the district to analyze our needs and ability to fund any future improvements.”
Other Business
• A motion to give a property tax break this year to M&C Real Estate LLC, which purchased the former Rimersburg Elementary School property from the district earlier this year, failed to gain enough votes for passage.
The motion was to approve lowering the property tax for M&C from $44,268 to $1,922 while work to turn the old school into senior housing continues. Board members Brenda Brinker, Jeff Kriebel, Tressa Smith and John Creese, voted in favor, while Jeff Shirey, Shelly Atzeni and Adam Vogle cast opposing votes. Despite the 4-3 favorable vote, because the matter is tax related, school code notes that at least a majority of the full board (or at least five out of nine votes) must be cast in favor for the motion to be approved.
Instead, the board agreed to table the matter for discussion at their next meeting on Dec. 2.
• The board approved increasing the Homework Helper and After School Tutor rates from $25 per hour to $30 per hour. Ginger Rodgers and Erika Tennant were approved as Homework Helpers, while Emily Ellenberger, Chuck McNaughton, Nicole Claypoole, Amanda Coradi and Kolby Montgomery were approved as After School Tutors.
• School Kindel was hired as the fifth and sixth grade boys basketball coach at a salary of $200.
• Union now has a swim team, as junior Evie Bliss, under the direction of her mom Amanda Bliss, will swim as an independent in District 9. Bliss, who has been swimming competitively for years in Kittanning, is looking to compete against other high school students in order to increase her chances of swimming in college. Amanda Bliss was approved as a volunteer for the swim team.