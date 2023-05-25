CLARION – The Clarion County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (CCPASR) honored two Clarion County public school employees at their spring meeting on May 18 at Highland Oaks of Water Run.
The 2023 CCPASR Lauretta Woodson Awards were presented to Scott Kindel of Union High School, and Joan McCauley of Redbank Valley Primary School.
The purpose of the award is to recognize an educator and a support professional who have exhibited creativity, initiative or productivity relevant to the learning process and growth of children.
Kindel is in his 30th year of teaching social studies at Union High School in Rimersburg. He currently teaches American Cultures II, World Studies, Psychology, Military History and a History of the Media class.
Kindel’s wife, Rachel, is a fifth grade teacher at Sligo Elementary School, and they have two children: daughter Grace, a senior at Union who will attend PennWest Clarion to major in nursing; and son Micah, a sixth-grader at Union who is very active in sports.
Kindel was recommended for the award by the parent of a current student.
McCauley began her long career as a volunteer in her son’s 1983 kindergarten class and was hired the next year as a substitute in the math learning support program. She then worked at Head Start before beginning with the Redbank Valley School District in 2002. Her roles have included learning support aide, kindergarten Title 1 aide for 16 years, and now two years as a special education aide.
She and her husband, Don, who owns a trucking company, have three children: daughter Jamie, a practice manager for a veterinary hospital in Philadelphia; son Henry, a portfolio manager in Columbus; and daughter Maggie, a government and community relations specialist in the oil and gas industry in Pittsburgh. They also have two grandchildren, Olivia, who recently graduated from the University of New Haven; and Nolan, who is in second grade.
McCauley was recommended for the award by a colleague, Valerie Jacobson, who joined her for the luncheon. Jacobson is a second-grade teacher at Redbank Valley.
Polly Shaw, PASR Region 8 Director, attended the Clarion County chapter meeting. She awarded a PASR Board Commendation to Susan Zamzow for her six years of service to the local chapter and the region as CCPASR President.