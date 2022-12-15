RIMERSBURG – Meeting for the final time in 2022, the Union School Board voted to move into the new year with new leaders at the helm.
At their Dec. 8 reorganization meeting, held prior to their monthly meeting the same night, the school board unanimously elected John Creese as its new president, and Ken Walter as the new vice president.
They will take over from Brenda Brinker, who has served as president, and Jeffrey Kriebel, who has served as vice president of the board. While Brinker was not in attendance at last week’s meeting, Kriebel declined the nomination for another term as vice president, nominating Walter in his stead.
Also at the reorganization meeting, the board appointed member Adam Vogle as the group’s liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and named members Jeff Shirey and Lisa Norbert as representatives to the Clarion County Career Center. Brinker was appointed as the district’s Riverview Intermediate 6 representative.
Board members also named district business manager Megan Hepler as Union’s delegate to the Clarion County Tax Collection Committee, and designated The Leader-Vindicator as the district’s newspaper of general circulation for public notice advertising.
Other Business
• Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel told the board that while the McClure Co. will give a presentation in January regarding a proposed solar power project for the district, another company has reached out to Union with a proposal for a solar project as well. He said that Union has provided a letter of interest to McClure, but has not signed a contract for the work.
“We’re just trying to get the best deal for the district,” he said, noting that solar projects appear to be delayed because of an increased demand from school districts and other entities across the state. He attributed that to the federal government increasing incentives for solar power use.
• Kimmel also said that he has reviewed pay scales from surrounding districts for extracurricular positions, and that the district may want to assemble a committee to review the findings and make adjustments.
• The board approved a resolution stating that they will not increase property taxes at a rate that would exceed the state-approved index for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Members approved the retirement of longtime high school history teacher Jeff Hepler, effective at the end of the current school year, and granted permission to advertise the open position.
• Amanda Myers was hired as an educational aide, effective Dec. 12.
• Emily Ellenberger was appointed as a homebound instructor at a rate of $30 per hour, not to exceed five hours per week.
• The board approved Dr. Kevin Wilson of Penn Highlands Healthcare to conduct school physicals on Jan. 10.
• The following coaching positions were approved: Courtney Gross, head junior high volleyball coach, $700; Megan Renfrew, assistant junior high volleyball coach, $500; Kevin Wetzel, assistant softball coach, $1,400; Brad Dittman, head varsity football coach, $3,150; Dan Reed, assistant varsity football coach, $2,340; Bill Wiant, head junior high football coach, $1,630; Ryan Wilson, assistant junior high football coach, $1,140; and Kolby Montgomery. golf coach, $1,160.