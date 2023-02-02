SLIGO – Union School District is conducting a survey to determine the number of children eligible to enter kindergarten at Sligo Elementary School for the 2023-2024 school year.
To enroll in kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 2.
A parent orientation meeting will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at Sligo Elementary School for parents and guardians. Parents will have an opportunity to meet the principal, school nurse, kindergarten teachers, special education director and transportation director.
Parents may schedule an appointment for the screening process which will occur on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21.
All immunizations must be up to date.
For more information or to obtain a survey form, contact Union School District Enrollment Office at (814) 473-3121 ext. 4.