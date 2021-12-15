SLIGO – Mrs. Shick’s second grade students at Sligo Elementary School have written their Christmas wishes to Santa:
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I go to school. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokemon, V-Bucks, Football Cards and a Football Jersey.
— Clayton Barger
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I am kind to my family and friends. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokemon cards, a puppy, makeup and an Apple Watch.
— Kayleigh Parsons
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I help Avery be nice. I would really like it if you would bring me a grater, Mosasaurus and Pokemon cards.
— Noah Kriebel
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I let my sister play with me. I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone, Mario Cart and all the Apple Products.
— Bryson Hunter
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I help my mom do the chores. I would really like it if you could bring me clothes, socks, shoes and slime.
— Rose Berendt
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I am good at school. I would really like it if you could bring me Avocado fuzzy socks, phone cases, fake nails and a puppy.
— Kinsley McGuire
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I have been nice. I would really like it if you could bring me LOL Dolls, a phone, fuzzy Christmas socks and Barbie dolls.
— Abigail Guntrum
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I am good at school. I would really like it if you could bring me a pit bike, gas, a helmet and a dirt bike.
— Kayleb Guntrum
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I share. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokemon V-Max, Stuffed Animals, Football cards and an Xbox.
— Owen Coradi
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I work very hard and try my best. I would really like it if you could bring me stuffed animals, a PS5, iPhone 13 and lots of chapter books.
— Aubree McAdoo
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I do chores and I also help my family. I would really like it if you could bring me football cards, a Patrick Mahomes Jersey and his red headband that says KC.
— Brody Bish
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I helped my mom move. I would really like it if you could bring me a baby yoda and slime.
— Emmalee Custer
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I say Please and Thank you. I would really like it if you could bring me a remote control highlift.
— Jaiven Steele
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I made my mom and dad a present. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokemons, a drone and a great Christmas.
— Valerie Priester
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I work hard. I would really like it if you could bring me an Xbox, games, an iPhone, new shoes and clothes.
— Noah Durci
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I got on the Principal’s List. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokemon and football cards, a football tee, switch games and chapter books.
— Parker Greenawalt
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I do my homework. I would really like it if you could bring me a PS5, a phone, new clothes and shoes.
— Mason Bradley
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I clean my room and make my bed. I would really like it if you could bring me LOL Dolls, a bunch of makeup and a vanity.
— Madison Beveridge
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the Nice List because I am nice to my siblings. I would really like it if you could bring me a dream vanity, makeup, jewelry and a snow globe.
— Lily Carr