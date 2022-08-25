RIMERSBURG – Fresh on the heels of a multi-school energy saving project, Union School District officials last week took the first step toward another cost saving measure by seeking a proposal to erect solar power arrays at the district’s properties.

At their meeting on Aug. 18, Union School Board members unanimously approved a letter of intent with the McClure Company, which oversaw the multi-million dollar upgrades to Union High School and Sligo Elementary School this year.

