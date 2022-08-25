RIMERSBURG – Fresh on the heels of a multi-school energy saving project, Union School District officials last week took the first step toward another cost saving measure by seeking a proposal to erect solar power arrays at the district’s properties.
At their meeting on Aug. 18, Union School Board members unanimously approved a letter of intent with the McClure Company, which oversaw the multi-million dollar upgrades to Union High School and Sligo Elementary School this year.
The letter of intent gives McClure permission to proceed with the design study of a photovoltaic solar panel system for the purpose of entering into a power purchase agreement.
McClure representatives pitched the idea to Union officials at their July meeting, telling the school district that an array of solar panels could be placed at both schools at no cost to the district, other than a reduced rate for electric purchased from McClure.
As presented in July, the company said it would pay to install the solar power arrays at the high school and elementary school, and enter into a 30-year agreement with the school district for electric service. At the time, they said that Union would realize projected savings of more than $820,000 over the course of the agreement.
Following last week’s approval of the letter of intent, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the board’s action will allow McClure to “get into the details and pricing” for the project.
“At this point, there’s no commitment from the district,” he added, noting that he expects to see the proposal from McClure in the coming weeks because the school district would need to take action by October in order to realize 26 percent savings. He said that after that date, the savings dropped to 22 percent.
If approved, he said, the work could begin next spring or summer.
Also at last week’s meeting, district officials gave a rundown for the start of the new school year, which began yesterday (Wednesday).
Elementary principal Tom Minick thanked building and grounds supervisor Mark Brown, along with the team of custodians, who got Sligo Elementary ready in time for the start of school, despite having limited time to do the work because of the extensive building improvement project that only recently wrapped up at the school.
He also thanked the teaching staff for its patience throughout the project.
New high school principal Dr. Elena Steidinger told the board that a number of new programs are being rolled out this school year, including a positive intervention plan at the high school whereby students will be given Star cards by teachers and staff every time they are seen doing something appropriately. The cards will then go into weekly Student of the Week drawings, with rewards to encourage positive behavior.
“I’m anxious to see how the students embrace it,” she said, noting that the program is modeled after the one at Sligo Elementary School. She said that there was a decrease in the number of behavior infractions at Sligo after the program began. “This is definitely a positive way to encourage students.”
She also said that she and Lisa Hummel, the new dean of students, will also begin a Listen and Learn monthly online meeting where parents can voice concerns and ask questions. The meetings will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, with the link provided on the district’s website.
Steidinger also told the board that while the cell phone policy at the high school has not changed this year, it will be enforced.
“The cell phone policy is going to be implemented as written,” she said, explaining that the policy restricts cell phone use during classes unless the teacher has given permission for students to use cell phones as part of a specific lesson.
“We’re really trying to enforce the rules,” she said, “and develop a positive culture here at Union High School.”
Other Business
• Elementary principal Tom Minick said he met with Sligo Borough officials and the Clarion County Commissioners regarding the need to find additional funding for Sligo’s footbridge replacement project. He noted that cost increases have pushed the price tag of the bridge up by around 30 percent since March.
• The board approved a revised school calendar, making Monday, Jan. 2 a holiday day off from school, while adding the day to the end of the school year on Friday, May 26.
• Noting that Union students will once again receive free breakfast and lunch this year, school officials approved pricing if students choose to get a second meal. The breakfast rate was set at $2.85 for students and $3.20 for adults, while the lunch rate was set at $3 for students and $4.05 for adults.
• The board approved $150 donations to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Rimersburg Hose Co. and Sligo Fire Dept.
• Approval was given for Blake Brothers to install flooring at Sligo Elementary School at the cost of $9,385.
• The purchase of two digital copiers from McCleary Business Machines was approved at a cost of $9,150.
• The board approved the resignation of kindergarten teacher Sheldon Bourdeau effective Aug. 8.
• Heather Smith was hired as assistant junior high girls basketball coach at a salary of $1,100. The board also agreed to advertise an opening for a junior high cheerleading coach.