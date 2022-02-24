SHIPPENVILLE – It all started with one kitten, and now a Union High School freshman has become the “Project Guy” for the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center near Shippenville.
And it all started with a simple mixup last May, when Quinn Grabinski-Potter went to pick up his kitten Buttercup from a spaying procedure at Tri-County. He and the animal rescue center’s staff had a good laugh together when they told Quinn that Buttercup was actually a boy cat that needed neutered and not spayed.
In addition to renaming his kitten Peanut Butter, Quinn asked Tri-County if he could volunteer at the center.
The son of Sandy Potter and Elaine Grabinski, Quinn and Sandy were both approved as volunteers, and Quinn started out by socializing the kittens, as well as doing laundry and dishes at the center.
“I continued to volunteer once or twice a week,” he said earlier this week as he prepared to celebrate his 15th birthday.
Tri-County board secretary Debbie Stephens said Quinn kept on volunteering as the year moved on, organizing the center’s food bank and other projects. He said he also made more than hundred pinwheels for a Tri-County event.
“He likes to have a project,” Stephens said, explaining that as winter rolled around, Quinn was tasked with making protective boxes for feral cats.
“There are a lot of gray and feral cats in the area,” Stephens said, noting that some people want to help the cats during winter months by providing some kind of outside shelter for them.
“I jumped at the chance,” Quinn said of the project, noting that he calls the boxes Feral Kitty Condos.
Tri-County asked local residents to donate the insulated cardboard boxes that they receive from mail delivery food services such as Blue Apron.
Stephens said a hole is cut about half-way up the box so that the cat can get inside, while also keeping snow out. The box is then wrapped in heavy-duty contractor bags, and then duct taped.
Quinn said he’s made 13 of the boxes so far, and is working on making more.
“We had so many people ask for them, we were running out,” Stephens said, noting that the project is not only a good way to recycle the boxes, but to help the cats and their caretakers.
She said the boxes can be requested for free, although donations are always appreciated. She said anyone can also donate additional insulated cardboard boxes, as well as contractor bags and duct tape for the project.
All the work led to Quinn’s new moniker.
“We call him the Project Guy now,” Stephens said, adding that she’s working on coming up with a spring project for him.
Quinn said he has enjoyed volunteering for Tri-County, and it helps with Union’s requirement that students spend at least five hours each school year giving back to the community.
“They’re always looking for volunteers,” Sandy Potter said. “There are a lot of things to do there.”
Quinn said the animal rescue has so many dogs in need of people to spend time with them, and Stephens encouraged other teenagers to sign up to help.
“It’s really helped Quinn; it’s been a great experience,” Potter added.
Stephens said that anyone wishing to volunteer with Tri-County can stop at the shelter along Route 322, or find a volunteer application form on the group’s website at tricounty-arc.org. Donations can be made by dropping them off at the center, via the website, or mailing them to: Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254. Donated goods can also be sent to the center via Amazon orders.