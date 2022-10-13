RIMERSBURG – A toy drive and food drive are just some of the school- and community-oriented projects being planned this year as part of a new History of Media class at Union High School.
“These kids have a huge passion to help others,” history teacher Scott Kindel said of the students in grades 9-12 who meet every day for the new class.
Kindel said that in teaching about the history of media, he wants the students to develop hands-on experience with different aspects of media, from reporting school events to advertising and marketing.
A project they are currently working on involves partnering with local businesses to develop free advertising. Kindel said students are helping the small businesses come up with slogans that can be used to get the word out about their businesses.
“Eventually, we’re going to open our own TV studio,” Kindel said of plans for the class.
In learning about how to run a marketing campaign, the students decided they wanted to help others in the community by conducting a food drive leading up to Thanksgiving, and a toy drive for Christmas.
“They realize it’s going to be tough for people to get food at holiday times,” he said, noting that nonperishable food items are being collected at fall sporting events at Union.
The students are partnering with the Rimersburg Share-A-Care food pantry on the project.
Some of the items being collected include canned vegetables, noodles, canned gravy, cream of mushroom soup, yams, evaporated milk and other Thanksgiving items.
Food collections will be ongoing through Nov. 14. Those wishing to donate can contact Kindel at kindelsr@unionsd.net.
The students are also embarking on a Christmas toy drive, looking to help make the holidays brighter for youngsters from infants to age 14.
“It’s going to be tough this year,” Kindel said of the need to help provide Christmas gifts for many children in need.
In partnership with the school’s Eccles Elves program, Kindel said toy donations are being made in the high school lobby until Dec. 9.
Families looking for gifts for their children can contact Kindel.
Students in the media class are also operating a new Union Alumni Facebook page in order to showcase accomplishments of Union students.
“We want people to know the good things going on in this school district,” Kindel said, adding that he hopes to be able to connect current students with Union alumni as students move toward careers they might pursue in the future.
The private Facebook page, that will feature alumni and teacher spotlights and more, can be found by searching “Union School District Alumni — Rimersburg.” The site had 482 members as of this week.
Looking ahead, Kindel said the class would also partner with The Leader-Vindicator, to help provide news and sports, along with photos for the newspaper’s Classroom Connection page, in order to provide students with practical experience.