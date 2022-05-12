RIMERSBURG – The Union High School baccalaureate service will be held on Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. at the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church.
Donna Leonard will be the keynote speaker.
Mrs. Leonard is a Union High School graduate and has been a volleyball referee for over 25 years.
She attends the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg.
Physics teacher Brad Kirkwood will also say a few words to the seniors.
Refreshments will be served.
This event is sponsored by the Rimersburg/Sligo Association of Churches.
All those in the community who want to support the graduates are invited to attend.