RIMERSBURG – Baseball enthusiasts surely know the classic Ernie Banks quote he said with joy before the start of a 1969 ball game: “Let’s play two!”
For Union High School’s new principal, who started out as a college baseball coach, the start of the new school year might instead conjure up a slightly different quote: Let’s play 180!
Andy Carlson joined Union’s administrative team at the start of July, spending the next few weeks getting to know Union High School, its teachers and staff.
With the new school year starting Aug. 23, he’s eager to meet the most important part of the school, its students.
“I’m excited to meet the kids, to meet their families,” he said as final preparations were being made for the first day of school.
“I’ve had a lot to learn over the past couple months,” he said of his short time at Union, noting that he has been impressed with the staff he’s worked with so far. “Everything I heard about the staff, it’s an excellent staff.”
Carlson said he has appreciated the help he’s received from the school’s support personnel to get better acclimated to the new school.
A graduate of Seneca Valley High School and native of the Evans City area, Carlson said he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford campus, where he went on to coach baseball.
He then moved on to Mercyhurst University’s former campus in North East, and then moved on to coach at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, Ala.
At that point, he said he decided a new direction was needed.
“I felt like I needed to do more to help kids,” he said, explaining that he went on to earn a master’s degree in special education and social studies.
He taught seven years at Bradford High School, and served as the assistant principal at Rocky Grove High School for the past four years before taking the principal job at Union.
While he admitted that this year will be a learning year for him at a new school, he said that doesn’t mean he’ll just be sitting back as a spectator.
“I want to make sure we’re putting the best educational system in place for the kids,” he said, adding that he has two main areas of focus this year, and every year.
“The first is student engagement,” Carlson said, with the aim of developing deeper levels of thinking.
Secondly, he said, the focus will be on looking at the school’s assessment system, “to make sure our kids are getting it.”
“It’s a great team at Union,” Carlson said, adding that he wants to be available for students and families with an open-door policy. “We want to make this a warm, inviting environment for all kids.”