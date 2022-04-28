NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem will indeed become the latest “korner” of the growing University Korner (UK) chain of family-owned gas stations and convenience stores.
Yasir Bhatti, president and chief executive officer of the Shippenville-based UK, confirmed the company has purchased the Broad Street properties now occupied by the McCauley Service Station, Village Pizza and the former Hayes Machine Shop building.
“This will be a state-of-the-art facility, keeping the customer behavior in mind,” said Bhatti. “All of the land is intended for use in the project.”
A schedule for construction is not yet set.
Although the University Korner store in Knox does sell alcohol, Bhatti said there are no current plans to sell it in New Bethlehem.
According to the family-owned company’s website, the chain opened its first store in 2009 and currently operates nine gas stations and convenience stores, with locations in Rimersburg, Sligo, Clarion, Marienville, Kane and two locations in Knox and two in Butler.
New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows said that Village Pizza, now under new ownership, will relocate across Broad Street to the Markel Building, in the site of the former Wanda’s Restaurant.