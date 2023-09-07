EAST BRADY – Upgrades are on the way for the East Brady Community Center gymnasium after a recent water leak damaged the floor of the frequently used space.
“It looks kind of like the ocean; it’s waving,” borough council president Barb Mortimer said Tuesday evening, noting that a drain pipe in the gym leaked approximately three weeks ago, causing damage to one end of the gym floor.
“The water came down by the stage and went under the floor,” councilman Denny King explained, noting that he was the one who discovered the leak. “We knew there was a problem there just a little before.”
According to Mortimer, the incident was reported to the borough’s insurance and an adjuster was on site to assess the damage to the floor.
“It was tested for asbestos and there is none,” she told fellow council members.
Although only about a third of the floor sustained damage, Mortimer said that the plan is to have S&S Gym Flooring replace the entire gym floor, which was installed in 1968 when the gymnasium opened in the former high school building.
“It’s so old that they don’t know if they can tie it in [to the rest of the floor],” King said.
Prior to the new floor being installed, however, borough secretary Susan Buechele said crews were expected at the community center on Wednesday to replace the faulty drain pipe and to also check on the drain pipe on the other side of the stage.
“If we get both of those drains cleaned and functioning as they are supposed to, that will certainly help with all the water that was just sitting on the roof getting in other places,” she said.
Buechele said she also planned to get estimates to have the gym walls painted during the remodel.
Mortimer said the borough is still waiting on an estimate from the flooring company, but that she hopes the new floor will be installed before the start of the winter youth basketball and soccer seasons.
Other Business
• Following a brief discussion at the Sept. 5 meeting, council members agreed to look into paving Grant Street from Third to Sixth streets, as well as portions of a few other streets.
Borough officials said action would need to be taken quickly in order to ensure the paving is completed before winter.
• The council approved the purchase of motion activated lights for the playground following a recent act of vandalism at the site.
• Approval was granted to a request from Steve Heginbotham to construct a two-bedroom addition onto his home on Grant Street. Officials said they had no problem with the project as long as a work permit was obtained and the new structure is at least 10 feet away from the property line.
• Approval was also given to a recommendation that the borough give $10,000 from the Fire Tax account to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department.
• Council members agreed to have the exterior of the water standpipe cleaned at a cost of $3,200.
Officials said they would also look into the need to create an access road on the back side of the standpipe and to rent a lift for the cleaning.
• Mortimer said that she and Buechele recently met with Kurtis Wagner from PA Rural Water regarding the Source Water Protection Program. Wagner created printable brochures about protecting the drinking water and the disposal of pharmaceuticals and will be providing a web page that will be added to the borough’s website.