EAST BRADY – It was business as usual for East Brady Borough Council Tuesday night as the four members in attendance discussed a variety of topics, including utility line mapping and the addition of an electronic sign to the community building.
Kicking off the council’s brief May 3 meeting, borough employee Curtis Double reported that he has been utilizing a GPS unit, which is on loan from Senate Engineering, to help pinpoint the locations of East Brady’s main water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines.
“We did Verner, Robinson, Grant and Purdum streets, and about 95 percent of Kellys Way between yesterday and today (Tuesday),” Double told the council, adding that they were told to try to get at least 50 GPS “pings” at each location, which takes around 50 seconds. He pointed out, however, that it’s not always an easy task along the busy main town drag of Kellys Way. “It’s kind of hard to stay on a manhole for 50 seconds on Kellys Way.”
According to borough engineer Rick Barnett of Senate Engineering, the data collected from the GPS unit will be downloaded into a computer program that will calculate and map the exact location of the lines.
Borough secretary Susan Buechele added after the meeting that knowing the exact locations of the lines from the GPS unit will be helpful to the borough when it comes to accurately marking utility lines to mark one calls for digging.
“If everything is working right, the horizontal accuracy will be within a foot or two,” Barnett said. He noted, however, that the equipment is not as accurate with vertical measurements. “It’s fine for horizontal locations, but we can’t really use it for elevations.”
While the borough is only focusing on locating the main lines at this time, officials said that eventually, exact locations of laterals to the homes, curb boxes and more could also be included on the map.
“We’re doing Phase I now,” council president Barb Mortimer said.
Double agreed, noting that with limited use of the GPS unit, it may take years to fully complete the project, but in the end East Brady will have “a really good map” of the borough’s utility systems.
Council Approves Sign Purchase
It will soon be even easier for East Brady residents to find out the happenings around town as the four council members in attendance — Mortimer, Denny King, Jennifer Switzer and Justin Wagner — approved the purchase of an electronic sign to highlight events, businesses and more inside the Arnold Beabout Community Center.
“We thought this would be a good way to advertise the building and what’s going on here,” said Mortimer during Tuesday’s meeting of the electronic sign, which will be purchased by the borough for $1,000 from J&K Service Center, which is owned by councilman Joe Hillwig.
Mortimer explained that Hillwig recently sold the service center and has no need for the electronic sign, which was transferred from the East Brady Development Corporation to J&K and is currently located in the parking lot of the Water Street business.
“It is in need of repair,” she said, noting that John Lewis has agreed to work on the electronics of the sign to get it back up and running at full capacity. “The $1,000 is basically paying for extra parts.”
Borough officials said a new location for the sign is yet to be determined.
Other Business
• Mortimer said that hydrant flushing in the borough will take place May 19-20.
• The council approved Ordinance 2022-02, which gives New Bethlehem Police officers the ability to cite repeat nuisance violation offenders multiple times without having to send additional letters.
• Approval was given for Joe Curran to repair the dump truck for approximately $2,000.
• Officials said that applications for the full-time maintenance position were due to the borough office by May 2, with interviews to be scheduled in the near future.
Buechele said after the meeting that the borough received seven applications for the position, which includes various maintenance and upkeep tasks, such as mowing and plowing, as well as assisting with the water and sewage plants. The new hire will replace former borough employee Steve Crawford who recently retired.