WASHINGTON — On National Voter Registration Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS)and Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs(DMVA) to create a pilot voter registration program that provides voter registration information and assistance to Veterans, eligible dependents, and caregivers at select VA facilities and DMVA-run State Veterans Homes across Pennsylvania.
Through this partnership, VA aims to make it easier for Veterans to exercise their fundamental right to vote.
“Keeping our nation’s sacred obligation to Veterans includes making sure they can fully participate in our democratic process by voting,” said Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy. “Veterans have sacrificed greatly to protect the freedoms that define us all as Americans, and it is our solemn duty to make sure they are able to enjoy those freedoms here at home.”
VA has been working closely with election authorities in three states to determine how VA can fulfill voter registration requirements set forth by state law and consistent with the spirit and mandates of the National Voter Registration Act toensure Veterans, eligible dependents, and caregivers receive accurate and timely information regarding voter registration.
To that end, Pennsylvania has invited VA to become a Voter Registration Distribution Agency, where VA can serve as an access point at select locations within Pennsylvania for voter registration information and materials.
“Pennsylvania is excited to partner with VA and the DMVAto provide voter registration assistance to veterans and their dependents at veterans’ facilities across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Providing access to the ballot box for all eligible voters is key for our democracy.”
This partnership is executed as part of the Executive Order 14019, Promoting Access to Voting, a whole of government effort to make voting more accessible to all Americans and the Governor’s Executive Order 2022-03, which expands voter registration access for eligible Pennsylvanians.
To learn more about VA’s efforts to provide voter registration assistance to Veterans, go to How Veterans Can Register to Vote. To learn more about how to register to vote in Pennsylvania, go to DOS Voting & Election Information (pa.gov).