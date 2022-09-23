WASHINGTON — On National Voter Registration Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS)and Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs(DMVA) to create a pilot voter registration program that provides voter registration information and assistance to Veterans, eligible dependents, and caregivers at select VA facilities and DMVA-run State Veterans Homes across Pennsylvania.

Through this partnership, VA aims to make it easier for Veterans to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

