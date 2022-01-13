RIMERSBURG – Clarion Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rimersburg Medical Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Anyone who would like to receive the vaccination is welcome. Participants are encouraged to register for an appointment online at: ClarionHosp-Rimersburg.rsvpify.com/
If an individual has no access to a computer, they may call Clarion Hospital at (814) 223-4157 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-in appointments will also be accepted.