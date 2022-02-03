HAWTHORN – The Hawthorn Fire Hall will host a Valentine Bingo event starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, with the doors opening at 5 p.m.

The jackpot payout will be $750 for 52 numbers or less; or $500 for 53 numbers or more.

The kitchen will be open.

Rip tickets and more will be available.

All are welcome to attend.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos