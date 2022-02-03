...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and
western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern
panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&