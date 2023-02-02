FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with a Valentine’s Cabaret with music and dancing on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The event will feature the band, Key Factor, with vocalist and bassist Lori Russo, Mark DeWalt at the keyboard, John DeCola on electric accordion and keyboards, and Glenn Schaft on drums.
Glittering candlelight and cabaret table seating will be offered for the event, which includes a mix of R&B classics, jazz standards, samba, bossa nova, romantic ballads, Caribbean styles, and Neo-soul.
There will be complimentary cheese, savories, salty snacks and Valentine’s chocolate, along with beer and wine for sale.
Tickets $25 for adults, and reservations are required. Seating is limited. To reserve a table or tickets, call (724) 659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door, or buy online at alleghenyriverstone.org.