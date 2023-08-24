NEW BETHLEHEM – An expanded layout is being developed to accommodate a possible record number of vendors that have already signed up to be a part of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival next month.
At Monday’s monthly meeting of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, board president Gennie Gerow said that 70 vendors had already committed to the Sept. 15-17 festival, with the deadline to register still coming up at the end of the month.
“I think it’s exciting,” Gerow told the chamber board. “We’re going to have a full park.”
Of the total vendors, Gerow said that so far there are 24 food vendors in the lineup, with nine food vendors that are new to the festival. There are also 46 crafters registered, with 17 of those being first-time vendors at the Peanut Butter Festival.
“I think word of mouth is getting around,” she said of the festival’s success.
Last year, she said, the festival had 51 total vendors.
To make room for everyone in Gumtown Park and along Water Street, Gerow explained that the inflatable carnival rides for kids would be shifted over to make room to extend vendors farther along the creek bank and back up toward Water Street near the basketball courts.
“It’s growing,” she said of the three-day festival, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15.
Friday’s lineup includes the crowning of the Peanut Butter Festival queen and princess. Organizers noted that five area girls are taking part in the queen scholarship contest, with three younger girls signed up for the princess contest.
They will take part in the poise and appearance portion of the contest during a public event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Redbank Valley History Center along Broad Street.
Also on Friday night at the festival, the band Leather and Lace will perform starting at 6:30 p.m.
The schedule for Saturday, Sept. 16, includes the 5K race, fun walk and half marathon at 8 a.m., starting from the South Bethlehem Borough Building. The day’s events also include the Peanut Butter Cook Off at 9 a.m. the Toys From The Past display at the History Center starting at 10 a.m., the Jeep Invasion at 10 a.m., a pizza eating contest at 11:30 a.m., inflatable bounce houses beginning at 11:30 a.m., the parade at 3 p.m. and performance by the Route 8 Band at 6 p.m. The evening will be capped off by a fireworks show at dusk.
A 9:30 a.m. community worship service will get things started on Sunday, Sept. 16. The day’s lineup features the Knight Crusiers Car Cruise at 9:30 a.m., tractor show at 10 a.m., the Toys From The Past display at 10 a.m., bounce houses at 11 a.m., a chicken barbecue by the New Bethlehem Fire Dept. at noon, and an afternoon of local talent performing on the stage starting at noon. Sunday wraps up with the duck race at 4 p.m. and the announcement of the Cute as a Peanut winners at 4:30 p.m.