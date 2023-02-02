WORTHINGTON – Members of veterans organizations from across Armstrong County converged Saturday on Worthington American Legion Post 828 to recognize the accomplishments of two Armstrong County veterans.
Armstrong County American Legion Commander Darlene Smail, who also serves as post commander for the Worthington American Legion, led the event, introducing the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award winner, Lowell Geopfert.
Smail described Geopfert as her “Rock” and mentor. Joining in on the award presentation was Armstrong County Veteran Affairs Executive Director Kathy Rashlich.
Geopfert talked of his military experience enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1968, with basic training at Fort Gordon, Ga. After basic training, he was then assigned to Fort Monmouth, N.J., where he received medic and operating room training and, ultimately, sent to Vietnam. He said that while in Vietnam, he took care of both U.S. Military personnel and CIDG (Civilian Irregular Defense Group) forces. In July 1969, Geopfert returned stateside to Fort Hood, Texas, just as the Vietnamization strategy effected operations in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in October 1971.
Geopfert started his service at Worthington American Legion Post 828 just over six years ago, serving as the post’s chaplain for two years. He currently serves as the post’s finance officer, a position that he has held for the last four-plus years.
The veteran also talked of his battle with brain cancer, commending his caregivers in Pittsburgh and at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Geopfert said his doctors called him a “miracle,” already having surpassed the life expectancy for those with his type of brain cancer diagnosis. In closing, Geopfert said he has had a blessed life and ended with saying “God Bless America” to a standing ovation.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was then presented to the late John Wilver, who died on Jan. 18.
Recognizing Wilver was Elmer Lightner, the finance officer of Dayton American Legion Post 995 and a member of the Armstrong County Honor Guard.
Lightner said that Wilver served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1963 as a flight simulation and training device technician. After his time in the military, Wilver first worked at Numec in the instrumentation group for three years. He then went on to spend the next 40 years working at Union Switch and Signal in Pittsburgh as a designer and tester, as well as supervisor of rapid transit signaling systems, retiring in 2006.
One of the numerous ways that Wilver served his Apollo community was as a borough councilman. He was very active at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Apollo, while also serving as a lay minister, ultimately overseeing over 1,000 services at numerous churches throughout Armstrong County. Wilver was a past post commander of Kiski Township American Legion Post 631.
Wilver also served as Chaplain on the Armstrong County Honor Guard, a service that was near and dear to his heart. Lightner finished his remarks by saying that he could not do justice in explaining Wilver’s lifetime of accomplishments. He said Wilver was a dedicated family man and a truly great American. The group held a moment of silence in memory of Wilver.
Also at the event on Saturday, Smail recognized the Armstrong County American Legion essay contest winner, Kathryn Cribbs, a ninth grade student at West Shamokin High School. She first won the American Legion Post 995 level essay competition, before advancing to, and winning, the county level competition. Cribbs will now advance to the district level competition, with the possibility of continuing on to the state and national levels.